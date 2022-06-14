Hoskins delivers for Phils

PHILADELPHIA -- Matt Vierling had a two-out, green light to steal and slid head-first so ferociously into second base that his helmet about tumbled into the outfield. That set the moment for Rhys Hoskins, who through 571 career games and 2,065 at-bats had never won a game for the Phillies on the final swing of the night.

"I found myself in those situations in the past and come up short," Hoskins said. "Either try and do too much or maybe be a little bit too passive. I was just trying to get a pitch to hit."

Hoskins found one, ripped a slider to left-center and raised his arms in celebration on his game-ending RBI double in the ninth inning that led Philadelphia over the Miami Marlins 3-2 Monday night.

"It's the best. The best," Hoskins said.

His two-out hit off Anthony Bass (1-3) scored Vierling and capped a Phillies rally from a 2-1 hole in the seventh. Vierling hit a one-out single and stole second base to get into scoring position.

"I think it put us in a good spot to win that game," Vierling said. "It ended up working out."

Sure did. The Phillies have won 10 of 11 games to streak into NL wild-card contention and rebounded from a 13-1 loss to Arizona a day earlier. The Phillies opened a stretch of seven straight games against NL East teams.

"It's big to come back and win right away and maybe we'll get on a little bit of a roll here," interim manager Rob Thomson said. "I talked to the guys before the game that we need to start winning games in our division."

Seranthony Dominguez (4-1) tossed a scoreless ninth for the win.

The Marlins have won the season series against the Phillies each of the last three years and had already won three of four this season. Sandy Alcantara was on the hill and in control until the eighth. He walked two runners to open the inning but got slumping catcher J.T. Realmuto to ground into a double play.

Alcantara, who snapped a streak of six straight starts of seven innings and one earned run or fewer, was yanked and repeatedly slammed his mitt and sent water bottles flying in the dugout.

"Just got a little angry because I just wanted to finish that inning," Alcantara said.

Steven Okert promptly gave up a tying single on the first pitch to Didi Gregorius. Alcantara sat on the dugout bench and shook his head in disbelief -- his shot at his fifth straight win wasted by wildness and the bullpen.

"He got us to a good spot in the game. A great spot in the game," Marlins Manager Don Mattingly said. "Just couldn't finish it. Never really want to take Sandy out. At that point, we felt it was the best thing. He walked two guys in the inning. It looked like he was kind of out of gas the way he was forcing some stuff."

Alcantara, who hit 100.5 mph on a ball to Bryson Stott in the sixth, allowed no runs in his previous two starts and 20 straight innings overall until Bryce Harper's RBI double in the third.

He struck out 5, walked 3 and gave up 6 hits in 7 2/3 innings against the Phillies.

CARDINALS 7, PIRATES 5 Paul Goldschmidt hit a tiebreaking homer in the seventh inning and Dylan Carlson added a three-run blast to help St. Louis rally past Pittsburgh. Brendan Donovan added a two-run double for St. Louis, which rallied from a 5-0 deficit. St. Louis has won six of seven against its NL Central rival this season. Michael Chavis and Diego Castillo homered for the Pirates, who have lost a season-high seven straight games. Goldschmidt broke a 5-5 tie with his 13th homer off reliever Chris Stratton (3-3). Carlson punctuated a five-run outburst in the sixth with a three-run homer that tied the game. Giovanny Gallegos (2-2) picked up the win with a scoreless inning of relief. Ryan Helsley recorded his fifth save in seven chances.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

WHITE SOX 9, TIGERS 5 Jose Abreu hit a pair of two-run homers and Luis Robert singled home the go-ahead run in the fifth inning to help Chicago beat Detroit. White Sox right-hander Lance Lynn made his season debut, coming back from surgery on his right knee, and gave up three runs on 10 hits over 4 1/3 innings. Lynn had a heated exchange with Chicago third base coach Joe McEwing in the dugout after the second inning. Bennett Sousa (3-0) threw 1 1/3 innings of scoreless relief. Rony Garcia (0-2) allowed four runs and five hits over four-plus innings. Willi Castro hit a leadoff homer for the Tigers. Miguel Cabrera had two hits, including an RBI single. Harold Castro added three hits and two RBI. Kody Clemens, the son of seven-time Cy Young Award winner Roger Clemens, went 2 for 2 with a walk and scored twice -- his first two major league hits after starting his career 0 for 17.

BLUE JAYS 11, ORIOLES 1 Alek Manoah pitched six shutout innings to extend his streak to 12, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. homered and had three RBI, and Toronto beat Baltimore. Santiago Espinal had two hits and drove in three runs as the Blue Jays pounded out a season-high 19 hits, including seven in a seven-run fifth inning. Manoah (8-1) has won three straight starts and four consecutive decisions. He pitched six scoreless innings to beat the Royals in his previous start on June 7 at Kansas City. Manoah allowed one hit, Jorge Mateo's leadoff single in the third. He walked one and struck out seven. Orioles right-hander Kyle Bradish (1-4) allowed 5 runs and 9 hits in 4 1/3 innings, extending his winless streak to six starts. He walked one and struck out three.