• Nancy Brophy, a 71-year-old self-published romance novelist who authored the essay "How to Murder Your Husband," was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 25 years in custody for killing her husband at his Portland, Ore., workplace in 2018.

• Michael Avenatti, a lawyer incarcerated for attempting to extort Nike and defrauding adult film star Stormy Daniels, said in a court filing he plans to plead guilty in a federal case accusing him of cheating clients out of millions of dollars to "save his family further embarrassment."

• Jimmy Hammonds, the owner of an exotic animal breeding business in Parrish, Fla., was sentenced in federal court to five years of probation for illegally selling a capuchin monkey to singer Chris Brown.

• Justin Trudeau, the prime minister of Canada, announced on Twitter that he tested positive for covid-19 for the second time, just days after he met and took photos with President Joe Biden and other leaders during the Summit of The Americas in Los Angeles.

• Andrew Giuliani, Republican candidate for New York governor and son of former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, announced that he will not be allowed to attend the first GOP debate because he "chose very clearly" not to get a coronavirus vaccination needed to enter the venue.

• Karen Olson, who heads the Space Needle's operations and marketing departments, said the private company that owns the Seattle tourist attraction is "not asking for anything egregious" in a lawsuit against a local coffee chain for using its trademarked logo in branding and merchandise.

• William Dwyer, police commissioner in Warren, Mich., said a 38-year-old man lost his arms and is comatose in a hospital after an explosion at his suburban Detroit home, where several bombs, weapons and thousands of rounds of ammunition were found by investigators.

• Kim Foxx, Cook County, Ill., state's attorney, asked constituents in a statement to "provide our family with respect and privacy" after police responded to a domestic dispute at her home in which a report states no arrests were made.

• Xavier Becerra, secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services, is continuing to work while isolating in Sacramento, Calif., where he had been for a "personal commitment," after testing positive for covid-19 again, spokeswoman Sarah Lovenheim said.



