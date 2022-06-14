Interim Little Rock police chief to step down Friday to pursue out-of-state career opportunity

Little Rock interim Police Chief Crystal Young-Haskins will step down Friday, one month after she assumed the duties of acting chief after the resignation of former Police Chief Keith Humphrey, city officials announced Monday.

According to a news release issued by the Police Department, Young-Haskins "is leaving to pursue a career opportunity outside of the state of Arkansas."

Young-Haskins, 41, has served as one of the department's three assistant chiefs since late 2020, when she was promoted from the rank of major to fill a vacancy.

When Humphrey's retirement was announced May 2, Young-Haskins was named interim chief for the period after his departure when the city would search for a permanent replacement.

The 58-year-old Humphrey stepped down effective May 20 after serving as chief for approximately three years under Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr.

Assistant Chief Wayne Bewley will serve as interim chief beginning Saturday as the search for a permanent chief continues, Scott announced Monday in a separate statement.

Scott called Young-Haskins "an exemplary law enforcement officer who has served the City of Little Rock with dignity, honor and professionalism for more than 16 years."

"She has a national reputation for excellence, and I am grateful for her leadership and willingness to take on the position of interim chief during this transition," he added. "I wish her the very best as she pursues new and challenging career opportunities."

Bewley has been in the position of interim chief before.

After former Police Chief Kenton Buckner resigned in November 2018 to head up the Police Department of Syracuse, N.Y., Little Rock City Manager Bruce Moore set a schedule for the job of interim chief to transition every month between the two other assistant chiefs serving at the time, followed by Bewley.

Bewley served as interim chief immediately before Humphrey's swearing-in, which took place in April 2019.

Unlike then-Assistant Chief Hayward Finks and then-Assistant Chief Alice Fulk, Bewley did not apply to replace Buckner. Finks and Fulk have since left the department.

Shortly after graduating from high school in Little Rock, Bewley joined the department as a police cadet in 1986; he became an officer in 1988, according to his biography on the city's website.

Young-Haskins' current salary is $115,167, according to Scott's spokesman, Aaron Sadler. Records contained in her personnel file show that at the time of her promotion to assistant chief, her salary was increased to $112,909.

Sadler said he did not have additional details when asked to provide a location where Young-Haskins might have accepted a job. She informed Scott of her resignation via phone, so officials did not have a resignation letter to provide, Sadler said.

Asked if the mayor was aware Young-Haskins was pursuing another job opportunity when she was tapped to serve as interim chief, Sadler said he was not.

Young-Haskins joined the Police Department in 2006, according to her biography on the city's website.

As part of the Federal Bureau of Investigation's National Academy in Quantico, Va., Young-Haskins received a graduate certificate in law enforcement leadership from the University of Virginia in 2016.

Additionally, she holds a master's degree in education as well as a bachelor of science degree in criminal justice from Park University in Parkville, Mo., according to her online biography.

She is the second woman in the Little Rock Police Department's history to attain the rank of assistant chief, the city's website says.

The city's job posting for the position of police chief was issued May 23. No announcement has been made with regard to finalists.

In remarks to members of the Coalition of Little Rock Neighborhoods on Saturday, Young-Haskins declined to answer when asked whether she would apply for the permanent job of chief.

In September 2020, Young-Haskins was one of three top police officials whose signature did not appear on a letter to the mayor and city board asking them to take action to address dysfunction within the department the police officials attributed to Humphrey.

The missive was signed by seven of the 10 members of the department's command staff, including Bewley and the two other assistant chiefs serving at the time, and accused Humphrey of creating a toxic and hostile work environment.

Information for this article was contributed by Grant Lancaster of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.



