Little Rock police arrest man charged with capital murder in May killing

Little Rock police arrested a man who is charged with murder in connection with a May shooting, according to a Tuesday tweet from the department.

Police have charged Leonard Radcliff, 30, with capital murder in connection to the May 21 killing of Wayeland Battles, 30, at 6200 Colonel Glenn Road.

Officers found Battles shot and lying on the ground near the entrance to the Bradford Estates apartments just after 12:45 a.m. He was taken to UAMS for treatment but died while detectives were working at the scene.

No suspect had been publicly identified prior to Radcliff's arrest, and no details were given as to why Radcliff was suspected in the shooting of Battles or how police connected him to the killing.

Radcliff had not yet appeared in the Pulaski County jail's online inmate roster Tuesday afternoon.



