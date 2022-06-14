



LR passenger shot while riding in car

A 23-year-old woman was shot in the neck Saturday night while riding in a friend's car, according to a Little Rock Rock police report.

The report states the two women were traveling on Asher Avenue when they noticed a black Nissan following them.

The Nissan continued to follow the women for several blocks before a passenger in the Nissan started shooting at the women's vehicle in the 1800 block of South Tyler.

Bullets struck the vehicle in multiple locations and ultimately hit the Jacksonville woman in the left side of the neck.

The woman was transported to UAMS by ambulance.



