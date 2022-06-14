• Actor Kevin Spacey has been formally charged with sexual offenses against three men in the United Kingdom and is expected to appear in a court in London this week, British police said Monday. Spacey, 62, is accused of four counts of sexual assault, as well as one count of causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent. Spacey is due to appear Thursday at London's Westminster Magistrates Court. The alleged incidents took place in London between March 2005 and August 2008, and one in western England in April 2013. The alleged victims are now in their 30s and 40s. The Crown Prosecution Service authorized charges against Spacey last month. Spacey, a two-time Academy Award winner, was questioned by British police in 2019 about claims by several men that he had assaulted them. The former "House of Cards" star ran London's Old Vic theater between 2004 and 2015. Spacey won a best supporting actor Academy Award for the 1995 film "The Usual Suspects" and a lead actor Oscar for the 1999 movie "American Beauty." But his celebrated career came to an abrupt halt in 2017 when fellow actor Anthony Rapp accused the star of assaulting him at a party in the 1980s, when Rapp was a teenager. Spacey denies the allegations.

• Country music artist Toby Keith announced Sunday that he has been undergoing treatment for stomach cancer since last fall. He underwent surgery, and received chemotherapy and radiation treatment in the past six months, the multi-platinum-selling singer wrote on Twitter. "So far, so good," said Keith, an Oklahoma native who turns 61 on July 8. "I need time to breathe, recover and relax. I am looking forward to spending this time with my family. But I will see the fans sooner than later. I can't wait," he said. The status of Keith's performances for the remainder of this year wasn't immediately clear. Some tour dates will be canceled, "but I'm not sure how many at this point," Elaine Schock, Keith's publicist, said Sunday night. Keith's next performance is scheduled for Friday in Wheaton, Ill., according to his official website. After Keith's announcement, the Ohio State Fair announced that his July 28 concert in Columbus, Ohio, has been canceled.