OMAHA, Neb. -- Bidding for a final, private lunch with Warren Buffett, an event that has raised tens of millions for a California charity, has already topped $3 million.

It will be the first private lunch offered with the billionaire since a record-setting bid in 2019. The past two auctions were called off because of the pandemic. Buffett has said this will be the last.

The online auction that raises money to support the Glide Foundation's work to help the homeless in San Francisco began Sunday and continues through Friday night.

So far four bidders have participated and driven the price up to $3,000,100, but the biggest bids don't usually come until the end of the eBay auction. Bidding during the last event reached an unprecedented $4,567,888.

Buffett has raised nearly $34.5 million for Glide since the auction began in 2000. Many of the past winners paid high prices for the chance to pick Buffett's brain about investing and talk about life lessons with the 91-year-old.

Glide earned Buffett's support when his first wife, Susie, introduced him to the charity after she started volunteering there.

Walmart is seeking U.K. retailers to join its online marketplace in an attempt to give British businesses another e-commerce alternative to Amazon and EBay.

Approved British sellers will be able to sell their goods on Walmart.com, which is visited by more than 120 million people every month, the U.S. shopping giant said in a statement Monday. In a bid to attract sellers, Walmart is offering a guaranteed two-day shipping service to the U.S. for much of the year and access to other services to help them generate sales across the Atlantic.

Walmart is hosting a U.K. Sellers Summit in London on Friday and said manufacturers and exporters from an array of sectors have been invited.

U.K. companies on Walmart's marketplace include wearable technology firm Statsports, home and garden products seller BuyBox and sporting equipment company Nodor.

Walmart has a long history with U.K. retail and for years owned Asda, Britain's third-largest grocer, before selling most of its holdings over a year ago.

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Monday at 741.03, down 25.36.

All 14 stocks in the Arkansas Index fell Monday. Dillard's Inc. shares were down 4.6% at the close of trading and Murphy USA shares dropped 3.5%. America's Car-Mart shares fell 4.3%.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.