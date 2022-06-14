North Little Rock City Council OKs some funding for Dickey-Stephens Park

The city of North Little Rock will pay for some fixes to Dickey-Stephens Park after the City Council unanimously approved a pair of funding items for the ballpark Monday night.

The council approved $700,000 for a new playing surface after it had been damaged by recent flooding and $800,000 to contract an engineering firm to build wells to prevent sinkholes plaguing the ballpark since it opened in 2007.

One of the resolutions waived the bidding requirements for 4Most Sports Group to install a new field turf for Dickey-Stephens Park. At its last meeting, Mayor Terry Hartwick said he would use his executive power as mayor to put down a $9,000 deposit for the field turf.





The resolution the council approved Monday night authorizes the city attorney to negotiate an agreement with 4Most Sports Group, with another vote possibly coming before the council again for final approval.

The other resolution amends the city budget to include the $800,000 in additional funding for Dickey-Stephens Park to fix the sinkholes. The city has contracted with the engineering firm Black & Veatch to fix the issue.

Mike Davis, Hartwick's chief of staff and the city's point person on the stadium issue, said flooding has damaged the playing field at Dickey-Stephens Park.

In total, the city could spend about $6 million for fixes at Dickey-Stephens Park, aiming mostly at preventing floods and sinkholes, Hartwick said. However, the Travelers have asked the city to fund $5 million in other upgrades to Dickey-Stephens Field which are a part of new standards for ballpark facilities set by Major League Baseball.

The Travelers said the city, which owns Dickey-Stephens Park, should pay for the stadium upgrades. So far the mayor has balked, saying the lease the city has with the Travelers prevents it from paying for other kinds of stadium upgrades, which includes larger clubhouses and more facilities for women.

Hartwick said the city has been talking with officials from the Travelers and is confident both sides will come to an accord soon.

"There is progress being made," Hartwick said.

Ward 1 Council Member Nathan Hamilton said he would support paying some of the upgrades the Travelers asked for, but only if the team shows the city its books.

"Very simply, I'm for keeping the Travelers here and I am willing to spend money to do that," Hamilton said. "And even if we are not contractually obligated to do that, I'm willing to help, but I need to know if they need that help or not."

Citing the new standards from MLB, Travelers Chief Executive Officer and Vice President Rusty Meeks has only committed that the team will play in North Little Rock until 2025.

Council Member Charlie Hight, of Ward 4, submitted a statement in the record saying he supports anything the city needs to do to keep the Travelers in North Little Rock.

"I can tell you that I am not opposed to making an investment in [Dickey-Stephens Park] or the Arkansas Travelers and will support any and all legislation that enables me to continue fulfilling the commitment I (we) made in 2007," Hight wrote.

The Travelers moved from Little Rock to North Little Rock in 2007 after voters approved a sales tax referendum to finance a new $32.6 million stadium. Dickey-Stephens Park, located along the Arkansas River in Argenta, was designed to be a major draw to North Little Rock's growing downtown.

North Little Rock officials wanted Little Rock's skyline to provide a picturesque view beyond the ballpark's outfield walls, but the decision to build the stadium 10 to 12 feet below ground and in close proximity to the river has caused flooding and sinkhole issues ever since.

The Travelers, an AA affiliate of the Seattle Mariners, have a lease agreement that extends to 2026. Currently, the Travelers pay the city $230,000 a year in rent to play at Dickey-Stephens Park, but the rent drops to $115,000 a year for the last two years of the agreement in 2025 and 2026.