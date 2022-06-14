Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Elections Sports Core Values Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive Story ideas iPad
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

North Little Rock police investigating shooting that left one man injured

by Grant Lancaster | Today at 8:02 p.m.
FILE - A North Little Rock Police Department vehicle is shown in this file photo.

Police in North Little Rock were investigating a shooting that left one person with life-threatening injuries Tuesday evening, according to a news release.

Officers arrived at 6:05 p.m. in the 3800 block of Hillside Drive in response to a report of a person shot and located a man suffering from at least one bullet wound.

No further information was released about the victim, who was taken to an area hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries. Police just before 8 p.m. could not offer any information about his condition, the release states.

Detectives were on the scene processing evidence and interviewing witnesses, but no suspect had been publicly identified.


ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT