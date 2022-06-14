North Little Rock police investigating shooting that left one man injured

Police in North Little Rock were investigating a shooting that left one person with life-threatening injuries Tuesday evening, according to a news release.

Officers arrived at 6:05 p.m. in the 3800 block of Hillside Drive in response to a report of a person shot and located a man suffering from at least one bullet wound.

No further information was released about the victim, who was taken to an area hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries. Police just before 8 p.m. could not offer any information about his condition, the release states.

Detectives were on the scene processing evidence and interviewing witnesses, but no suspect had been publicly identified.



