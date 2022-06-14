Off the Wire

BASKETBALL

Grizzlies retain Jenkins

The Memphis Grizzlies are making sure to keep Coach Taylor Jenkins around after he led them to their highest playoff seed in franchise history. The Grizzlies announced Monday that they signed Jenkins to a multiyear contract extension, with terms not disclosed. General Manager Zach Kleiman said Jenkins has done an outstanding job leading the Grizzlies and called the extension well-deserved. Jenkins is 128-99 in three seasons and led the Grizzlies to the playoffs the last two seasons. He coached Memphis to a 56-26 record, second-best in the NBA and tied for the most wins in a season in franchise history. Memphis earned a franchise-high No. 2 seed in the Western Conference and reached the semifinals for the first time since 2015. He finished second in voting for the NBA Coach of the Year award. Memphis won its first Southwest Division title in franchise history. The Grizzlies also finished with the second-youngest roster and joined Phoenix as the only teams to rank in the top six for both offensive and defensive rating.

Commissioner misses Game 5

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver canceled plans to attend Game 5 of the NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics on Monday night because of the league's health and safety protocols. Silver typically attends all finals games. The league did not say if Silver had tested positive for covid-19 or been deemed a close contact of someone who had, nor released any details about his health. Also unclear is when Silver will be able to resume attending games. Part of his role as commissioner involves handing out the league's championship trophy, which one team will be awarded either Thursday in Boston or Sunday in San Francisco. Silver has been the NBA's commissioner since February 2014. This is the ninth championship series the league has held during his tenure, including the 2020 season that resumed inside a bubble at Walt Disney World in Florida in the early stages of the pandemic.

Suspension upheld

Major League Baseball has upheld Josh Donaldson's one-game suspension, a penalty that was assessed after the New York Yankees third baseman made a remark to White Sox star Tim Anderson about Jackie Robinson that Chicago Manager Tony La Russa called racist. MLB special adviser John McHale upheld the penalty after hearing Donaldson's appeal on Thursday, a person familiar with the discipline told The Associated Press. The person spoke Monday on condition of anonymity because McHale's decision was not announced. Donaldson's fine was cut in half by McHale to $5,000, the person said. Donaldson will serve the penalty during the Yankees' series opener against Tampa Bay tonight. Michael Hill, MLB's senior vice president for on-field operations, announced the original penalty on May 23, two days after Donaldson made multiple references to Robinson while talking to Anderson during a game.

TENNIS

Rublev loses in first round

Last year's beaten finalist Andrey Rublev lost to Nikoloz Basilashvili 7-6 (1), 6-4 in the first round of the Halle (Germany) Open on Monday. Rublev, who won titles in Marseille, Dubai, and Belgrade this season, was bidding to go one better in Halle after losing last year's decider to Ugo Humbert. But Basilashvili stunned the third-seeded Russian and avenged his defeat to Rublev last year. Basilashvili next faces Germany's Oscar Otte or Serbian Miomir Kecmanovic. Defending champion Humbert was made to fight hard but ultimately came through against Moldovan qualifier Radu Albot 6-7 (4), 7-6 (4), 7-5. The French player next faces the fifth-seeded Hubert Hurkacz or American qualifier Maxime Cressy.

Gold medalist Puig retires

Rio de Janeiro Olympics gold medalist Monica Puig announced her retirement from professional tennis at age 28 via a post on social media Monday. Puig became the first athlete to win gold for Puerto Rico in any sport at an Olympics with her women's singles triumph in 2016. She also was the first woman representing her country to earn an Olympic medal of any color. Puig said she will work for ESPN and will be "exploring consulting roles for young, up and coming tennis players, as well as with programs and academies." She leaves the tennis tour with a career record of 303-215, one WTA singles title in addition to her 2016 Summer Games victory, a career-best ranking of No. 27 and more than $3.5 million in prize money.

Former champs advance

Former champions Grigor Dimitrov and Marin Cilic advanced to the last 16 at the Queen's Club grass-court tournament on Monday as three seeded players were eliminated from the Wimbledon warmup. Dimitrov, the 2014 champion, took out third-seeded Cameron Norrie of Britain 6-7 (2), 6-1, 6-4. Norrie was a finalist at Queen's last year. Another Briton, a wild card in Liam Broady, was beaten by Cilic, who won the tournament in 2012 and 2018 and also reached two more finals. Cilic won 6-1, 4-6, 7-5. The biggest shock saw fourth-seeded Taylor Fritz of the United States lose 6-3, 6-2 to Jack Draper, a 20-year-old British wild card ranked at No. 99. Reilly Opelka, the eighth-seeded American, was defeated by Alex de Minaur of Australia 6-4, 6-4. Other winners in the last 32 on day one of the tournament were Alejandro Davidovich Fokina and Alexander Bublik, who advanced after Lorenzo Musetti was forced to retire after falling heavily. Andy Murray didn't even get to start a match at Queen's Club. The five-time champion opted to skip the event after sustaining an abdominal strain in the final he lost in Stuttgart on Sunday.