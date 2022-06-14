100 years ago

June 14, 1922

MONTICELLO -- Charles Johnson, charged with the double murder of Robert B. Wood, aged 65, and his son, J. Eiston Wood, aged 32, on May 13, was denied bail under hapeas corpus proceedings heard in Chancery Court here today by Chancellor E. G. Hammock. Two witnesses to the tragedy testified in Johnson's behalf.

50 years ago

June 14, 1972

HOT SPRINGS -- The Interstate Oil Compact Commission Tuesday approved a resolution saying that failure to develop the full potential of domestic petroleum resources could be the result, in part, of federal policies. The action at the midyear meeting of the 34-state advisory agency followed a vote Monday to take no position on a congressional resolution amendment questioning the right of such Compact to endorse such controversial federal matters as oil import controls and oil depletion tax allowances.

25 years ago

June 14, 1997

• Almost 900 disadvantaged kids will work this summer through an alliance of state and local governments and Arkansas corporations, Gov. Mike Huckabee announced Friday. Huckabee, along with Little Rock city and corporate leaders, praised the summer job alliance, which is operated by New Futures for Youth, at a news conference in the governor's conference room. Huckabee said the program helps prepare kids for entering the job market. The governor said given the chance, most youths want to work. This year, the state is providing 237 jobs at various state agencies, commissions and constitutional offices. Fifty for the Future, a corporate organization made up of members of the state Chamber of the Commerce, has provided 321 jobs at various private companies and corporations.

10 years ago

June 14, 2012

• Several elementary schools in North Little Rock will receive signs this summer alerting nearby residents of the hours when playgrounds are open to the public. Five schools in Springdale are in line this year for walking trails as part of an ongoing project between the city and school district. The two cities are among dozens across the country taking steps to promote healthy lifestyles by working with school districts and other organizations in their communities. "Local governments have the potential to make policies and decisions to make healthier choices easier," said Bernadette Rhodes, Fit 2 Live coordinator in the North Little Rock mayor's office. Fit 2 Live is a program designed to promote healthy eating and active living. "Local governments do have a role," she said.