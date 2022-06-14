PB shooting kills boy at Poplar Street home

A boy was shot and killed in the 1800 block of South Poplar Street early Monday.

Pine Bluff police were called to a residence at that location just after 1 a.m. and found the victim in the home with an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Jefferson County coroner's office.

Police found several shell casings. Evidence indicates the shots were fired outside the home, according to a news release.

"At this time there are no suspects and a motive is unknown," Sgt. Richard Wegner said in the release. "Because the victim in this case is a juvenile, his name will not be released."

The boy's age was not indicated.

The body is being taken to the state Crime Laboratory for an autopsy. His death marks the 15th homicide in Pine Bluff in 2022.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the Pine Bluff Police Department Detective Division at (870) 730-2090 or share information via the department's Facebook page.