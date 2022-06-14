Sections
Man fatally struck by vehicle along Airport Road, Little Rock police say

by Remington Miller | Today at 12:16 p.m.
Fatal wrecks in Arkansas

A Little Rock man died after he was struck by a vehicle along Airport Road early Tuesday, police said.

Johnnie J. Washington was killed around 1 a.m., according to a preliminary report from the Little Rock Police Department.

A 2016 GMC was heading south on Airport Road, toward East Roosevelt Road, when it struck Washington, a 40-year-old pedestrian, police said.

According to the report, the weather was clear and the roads were dry when the vehicle hit Washington.

At least 237 people have died as a result of crashes on Arkansas roads so far this year, preliminary figures from the state Department of Public Safety indicate.




 

