Pine Bluff man is arraigned in federal drug, firearm case

A Pine Bluff man was arraigned Monday on federal charges of drug distribution and possession of firearms stemming from an October traffic stop by the Arkansas State Police.

De'Andreian Devonte Meadows, 22, was arrested Oct. 10 by state police following a traffic stop after police discovered two assault-style rifles and 14 grams of marijuana in his car. He was released from the Pulaski County jail on $5,000 bond three days later.

According to an arrest report, Meadows was arrested just before 10:30 p.m. that night after he was pulled over on Interstate 430 near Shackleford Road by Trooper Matthew Walker. In the report, Walker said during the traffic stop he observed a firearm in the back seat of Meadows' black 2010 Nissan Altima and could smell the odor of marijuana emanating from the vehicle. A search of the car turned up the two rifles and the marijuana.

Meadows was federally indicted in connection with the traffic stop by a grand jury on April 5 on charges of possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, and receipt of a firearm while under felony information.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Jerome Kearney advised Meadows that the maximum penalties on each count, if he is convicted, range from five years in prison on the marijuana distribution charge, 10 years on the receipt of a firearm charge, and five years to life in prison on the possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime charge.

Meadows was escorted into the courtroom by U.S. marshals from the Pulaski County jail, where he is being held on state charges as well as a federal marshal's hold.

After Kearney appointed Christophe Tarver with the Federal Public Defenders Office in Little Rock to represent Meadows, Tarver entered a plea of innocent for his client and requested a trial date. Kearney said the matter is currently scheduled for trial before U.S. District Judge Brian Miller on Aug. 1 at 9:30 a.m.

Noting that Meadows is being held on state charges, Tarver waived Meadows' right to an immediate bond hearing, reserving it for a later date.

In addition to the federal charges, Meadows also faces state charges in connection with an arrest four days before Halloween 2020 following a high-speed chase involving Meadows and a second man, 20-year-old Darion Deshun Richard of Little Rock. Meadows was released on $2,500 bail the next day.

Also, Meadows was ordered arrested last January by Pulaski County District Judge Melanie Martin in connection with a home invasion robbery in Little Rock last December in which Meadows was named as a suspect. A motion to revoke Meadows' bond was filed by the state last Feb. 18 and was granted four days later.

According to probable cause affidavits filed by Little Rock police, Meadows was identified as one of two ski-masked robbers involved in a late-night Dec. 7 holdup at Stonebridge at the Ranch Apartments on Stonebridge Circle off Chenonceau Boulevard and north of Arkansas 10.

Police reports said a 23-year-old tenant called police just before midnight to report someone was trying to break into her apartment. The woman said she'd gotten home earlier and passed a ski-masked man on the property, which made her nervous. A few minutes later, someone knocked on her door and she saw it was the masked man.

The woman said the intruder kicked in her door while she was on the phone with 911 so she locked herself in the bathroom, but the robber got inside and pointed a gun at her while demanding money. She said she had no money to give him beyond the cash she had on her person.

While she was being held at gunpoint, a second person, someone she never saw, ransacked her apartment.

The woman said the gun-wielding robber seemed familiar, and she thought he may have been someone who had been harassing her via Instagram because she had been ignoring his advances. Detectives were able to identify him as Meadows, reports show.

In that case, Meadows has been charged by the state with aggravated robbery and aggravated residential burglary, both of which are Class Y felonies in Arkansas that carry a potential sentence of 10 years to 40 years to life in prison. He is also charged with theft of property, a Class C felony.

Information for this article was contributed by John Lynch of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.