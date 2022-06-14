Police identify man killed in Little Rock’s Hanger Hill district

Little Rock police identified the person shot to death June 5 in the city’s Hanger Hill district in a Tuesday news release.

Darrell Profit was found just before 6 p.m. suffering from gunshot wounds at 1504 Hanger St. and died of his injuries at UAMS shortly afterward, according to authorities.

Profit’s age was not provided in the news release. Police spokesman Mark Edwards said Profit's age was not readily available but he would be able to provide it later Tuesday, after he got the information from the coroner.

In the initial police report, Profit was simply identified as a Black male.

Profit’s name was not released on social media, and Edwards said Tuesday that the department will begin releasing victims’ names only through releases to news media.

Edwards said that hateful and often racist comments made on social media posts that included victim names caused the department to change their policy.



