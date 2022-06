R&B singers Keith Sweat, Babyface & Jody Watley will perform Aug. 14 at Little Rock’s First Security Amphitheater. The VIP Pavilion opens at 4:30 p.m.; gates open at 5 p.m..

Tickets — $39.75-$199.75 (plus taxes and fees) — go on sale at 10 a.m. Wednesday through ticketmaster.com; for tickets purchased before June 19 the promoter, River Concerts, is waiving ticketing fees.

Sponsors are radio stations KOKY-FM, 102.1 and KIPR-FM, 92.3, “Power 92 Jams.” Visit riverconcerts.com.