Retiring NWACC president honored at last meeting

BENTONVILLE -- Evelyn Jorgenson, retiring president of Northwest Arkansas Community College, was honored by the college's board of trustees as she presided over her last meeting Monday.

Jorgenson, 70, is the college's third president and has led the institution since July 2013. Her career in education spans 49 years.

Jorgenson announced in February 2021 her plans to retire this summer. The board voted unanimously in April to hire Dennis Rittle, president of Cowley College in Arkansas City, Kan., to succeed Jorgenson.

Each of the nine trustees spoke during Monday's meeting, thanking Jorgenson for her leadership and fiscal responsibility. Board chair DeAnne Witherspoon presented Jorgenson with an engraved vase and bouquet of flowers.

Trustee Joe Spivey described Jorgenson as a calm and effective leader. During her tenure, she expanded the college into Washington County and stayed involved in the Northwest Arkansas community, he said.

Jorgenson also oversaw creation of the college's culinary school, Brightwater: A Center for the Study of Food; and the Integrated Design Lab, which combines design, art and construction, among other projects.

Trustee Rachel Harris noted Jorgenson continued to push the college toward growth and improvement, even during the covid-19 pandemic.

"Your heart is three times bigger than the average person's in terms of how our students and how our faculty and staff are treated," said Trustee Mark Scott. "Thank you for having that big heart."

Jorgenson said attending and graduating from a community college sparked her passion for education and Northwest Arkansas Community College.

"Thank you all, so much," she said.

In other business, trustees unanimously voted to approve naming the college's counseling and wellness center in honor of Dale Montgomery.

Montgomery retired from her position as dean of students last week after 25 years of service to the college, according to Justin White, vice president of student services.

The college's Land Use Committee recommended the name. Montgomery was instrumental in founding the counseling and wellness center in 2017, so it seemed fitting to name it in her honor, White said.

Licensed counselors at the center provide students with in-person and telehealth visits, as well as group therapy, White said. All services are confidential and free to students and staff members, he said.

Montgomery began her career as director of student services, White said. She moved into the position of co-curricular and judicial affairs before becoming dean of students 10 years ago, he said.

Northwest Arkansas Community College is the largest two-year college in the state. The school reported an enrollment of 6,402 students as of the 11th day of classes this semester.

Other action

The Northwest Arkansas Community College board approved the following items at Monday’s meeting:

• A report on the E3 partnership with Springdale’s Elmdale Elementary School, which teaches entrepreneurship to the Elmdale students

• An update on a National Science Foundation grant

• Two provisional grant-funded positions

Source: NWA Democrat-Gazette



