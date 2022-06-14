Southern Baptists elect Arkansas native as new president

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Southern Baptists chose a Northeast Arkansas native as president Tuesday evening, placing Bart Barber, pastor of First Baptist Church in Farmersville, Texas, at the helm of the nation’s largest Protestant denomination.

The vote came hours after Baptists approved the recommendations of the Sex Abuse Task Force, which included creation of a database containing the names of current or former Baptist ministers, missionaries and others who have been credibly accused of sexual abuse.

Barber, who had strongly supported the task force’s conclusions, was elected on the second ballot, defeating Pastor Tom Ascol of Grace Baptist Church in Cape Coral, Fla.; former foreign missionary Robin Hadaway of Oceanside, Calif., and Pastor Frank Cox of North Metro Baptist Church near Atlanta, a last-minute entrant into the race.

In the runoff, Barber received 3,401 votes (60.87%), while Ascol collected 2,172 votes (38.88%).

When the results were announced, shortly after 7:30 p.m. Pacific, the convention hall erupted in applause.

Voting occurred at the Southern Baptist Convention’s annual meeting in Anaheim, which drew 8,098 delegates — known as “messengers.”

That included 285 Arkansans, including a large contingent from Central Baptist Church in Jonesboro, where Barber’s sister, Traci Smith, attends. Barber is a native of Lake City in Craighead County.



