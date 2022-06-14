Southern Baptists vote to approve task force's recommendations on sex abuse

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Southern Baptists voted overwhelmingly today to approve the recommendations of their denomination's sex abuse task force, showing their support for creation of a "Ministry Check" database and a process for compiling information about ministers, denominational employees, church workers and volunteers who have been credibly accused of sexual abuse.

The task force had also recommended creation of a new Abuse Reform Implementation Task Force, to help oversee implementation of the recommendations.

At the Southern Baptist Convention's annual meeting, voters — known as messengers — rejected amendments that would have delayed or derailed action on the issue.

There are 13.7 million Southern Baptists in the United States, making the organization the largest Protestant denomination in the United States.



