Texas cornerback high on Arkansas assistant





University of Arkansas cornerbacks coach Dominique Bowman's focus on technique and fundamentals is a big reason for 4-star cornerback Jaylon Braxton planning to officially visit the Hogs this weekend.

"I saw they have a really good DB coach and I'm real interested in finding a good DB coach," Braxton said.

Braxton, 6-0, 175 pounds, of Frisco (Texas) Lone Star has approximately 30 scholarship offers from Arkansas, Michigan State, Ole Miss, LSU, Baylor, California, Nebraska, Oklahoma State, Penn State and others.

He named a top eight of Arkansas, Nebraska, California, Penn State, Baylor, Michigan State Oklahoma State and TCU on May 24. Braxton explained why he's high on Bowman's coaching skills.

"From what he's said and what he's put up on film and things he's shown me," Braxton said. "Just the technique stuff, he's really fundamental and sound in talking to him. He has real confidence. He tells me he's the best DB coach in the country. He sounds like somebody you can keep it real with. So all that stands out."

Three of the four major recruiting services rate Braxton a 4-star prospect. CBS Sports Network national recruiting analyst Tom Lemming visited the Dallas-Fort Worth area recently to see the top prospects in the Metroplex.

"I've heard about him," said Lemming, who started covering national recruiting in 1978 "Outstanding cover corner. Other coaches in the area talked about him during my last trip there in April. Good length, exceptional body control and burst. Physical and shows good use of hands. He's a 4-star prospect."

Braxton, who has officially visited Michigan State and Baylor, is looking to see if Arkansas and him are a fit during his trip to Fayetteville.

"Just wanna see a good environment, make sure that the place fits me, and make sure I can see myself there in the future," he said.

He was named the District 5-5A D-I Two-Way Player of the Year as a junior by district coaches after recording 50 tackles, 4 tackles for loss, 15 pass breakups, 3 interceptions and a forced fumble and having 38 catches for 467 yards and 2 touchdowns.

It appears one other school will get an official visit after his trip to Arkansas.

"I'll go to Cal or TCU," he said.

The chance to play in the SEC is also a draw for the Hogs.

"SEC football, the best conference to play in," said Braxton, whose brother Braylon is a redshirt freshman quarterback at Tulsa. "They're going to put the most guys into the NFL, and that's just the best competition in football and everybody knows that."

Braxton isn't hurting for speed. He has bests of 10.83 seconds in the 100 meters and 21.92 seconds in the 200 this spring.

He plans to announce his college decision on his mother Brandy Braxton’s birthday, July 9.

E-mail Richard Davenport at rdavenport@arkansasonline.com





Jaylon Braxton highlights

arkansasonline.com/614braxton/







