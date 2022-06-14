Motorcycle crashes over weekend in Arkansas kill 2, injure 1, authorities say

Two motorcyclists died and one passenger was injured during separate crashes in Arkansas over the weekend, authorities said.

Alexander Thompson of Greenwood, the 28-year-old driver of one of the motorcycles, died due to injuries from a wreck in Fort Smith on Saturday.

A 2022 Chevrolet was traveling west on Zero Street when Thompson, driving a Harley Davidson, turned left off of Old Greenwood Road. While attempting to merge the vehicles collided around 2:30 p.m., according to a preliminary report from the Fort Smith Police Department.

Thompson was carrying one passenger, a 25-year-old Rudy woman, who was taken to Mercy Hospital in Fort Smith for her injuries, the report states.

62-year-old Damon Cotton of Sheridan died in a separate crash on Sunday. Cotton was driving a Harley Davidson motorcycle east on Arkansas 46 when he lost control and was thrown from the vehicle, according to a preliminary report from Arkansas State Police.

Troopers said the weather was cloudy and the roads were dry at the time of the wreck.

According to preliminary figures from the Arkansas Department of Public Safety, at least 237 people have died due to crashes on Arkansas roads so far this year.



