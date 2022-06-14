Washington County planning and zoning needs reform, county judge candidate says

SPRINGDALE -- Washington County's planning and zoning practices are inconsistent, confusing and frustrating to businesses and residents, county judge runoff candidate Patrick Deakins said at a candidate forum Monday. Reforming those procedures would be a priority if he is elected, Deakins said.

Deakins and others in runoffs appeared at a candidate forum Monday night hosted by the Washington County Republican Committee and held at the Springdale Senior Center. Deakins' opponent, Mark Scalise, did not attend. All races with runoffs in Washington County are Republican contests.

Runoffs are held if no candidate in a race gets a clear majority in the party primary. Each runoff contest is between the two candidates who won the most votes in the May 24 primary. Early voting in the runoff begins today.

Rep. Gayla McKenzie, R-Gravette, is in a runoff in the state Senate District 35 race. The state has a $1 billion budget surplus so some form of tax relief is in order, she said at the forum. The two-term House member also touted her experience, both as a lawmaker and as a mother and businesswoman. Her opponent, businessman Tyler Dees of Siloam Springs, did not attend.

House District 23 runoff contender Jim Wilson said the economy appears headed for a recession and, therefore, the state needs to exercise caution with the budget surplus.

"If we're not careful we could spend that surplus and then be looking at an economic downturn," Wilson said. Wilson is a member of the Washington County Quorum Court where he sits on the county's finance committee. His opponent, Kendra Moore, did not attend.

Runoff candidate Aaron Wood is in a race with Gary Ricker in the District 14 Justice of the Peace race. Wood is in the construction business and he strongly agrees with Deakins about county planning and zoning, he said at the forum. Ricker did not attend.



