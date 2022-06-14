Yuni Wa’s new album tells a story of isolation





A listener doesn't have to know the story being told on "Hyperdrive," the new album from Little Rock musician Yuni Wa, but it helps.

Across the trippy, atmospheric record's eight tracks of electronic instrumentals, Yuni Wa (born Princeton Coleman) is telling the sci-fi narrative of a space traveler who crashes his ship on a strange planet. Lost and alone, our hero manages to rebuild his spacecraft and leave, but the experience has left him changed forever.

Of course, all of this is happening abstractly. There are no words or text involved, just the soundscapes — or maybe spacescapes — created by Yuni on tracks like "Motherboard," "SOS" and "Silence of the Night," whose titles give hints at what's happening in the story.

The concept has roots in how the pandemic affected musicians like Yuni, who weren't able to play out or travel.

"All of that is kind of magnified with the guy breaking down on the planet," the 25-year-old says. "He didn't plan for it to happen, but it did, so now he has to pick up the pieces and get back to where he's from. He has to find a way out."

As a listener, the album may come in waves. We first process the songs as we know them to be — a collection of instrumentals created electronically. Then we might start picking out things we recognize, like how "Lonely Paradise" has an '80s synth-dance vibe; the repetitive, keyboard-driven explorations of "Function"; or the staticky, icy opening to "SOS."

And then the songs take on new meaning when we learn of the story. "SOS" sounds like a plea for help, and the wobbly "Silence of the Night" evokes a sense of darkness and extreme unease.

On "Data Corruption," which starts with laser-like squiggles that give way to a driving beat, he depicts the spaceship failing.

That song is where the tone of the album begins to "shift and gets dark," Yuni says. By the end of the next track, "Lonely Paradise," our spaceman is losing hope as the music seems to drop away and the last bit of the song sounds like it's being beamed in from somewhere far away, like a cold and empty planet.

The story is a metaphor, of course. It's about being traumatized and learning to fix oneself, and it's told with emotion and spirit through keyboards, a laptop and a drum machine by a musician whose influences range from Little Rock-born jazz great Pharoah Sanders to Flying Lotus and Pink Floyd. Lately, he's been listening to Washed Out, George Clanton and English chillwave band Desert Sand Feels Warm at Night.

"Hyperdrive," which is available on audiocassette through New Jersey-based Kats Kill Records, katskillrecords.bandcamp.com/artists, is the followup to "Ethereal Lover 4," from earlier this year and is the latest from the prolific composer. He has released more than 40 albums since he first began recording as a teenager, and people have been paying attention. "Can't Tell," from 2015's "Ethereal Lover," has more than 2.4 million streams on Spotify alone.

He has recently spent time in Los Angeles with Little Rock rapper Goon Des Garcons, and is booked to play the 100 Percent Electronica Festival on Aug. 20 in Queens, N.Y.

"I have some singles that I made in L.A., but I'm going on a little music-release hiatus right now," he says. "I'm going to change a lot of things in the next couple of months, so when I come back it will be a different experience."



