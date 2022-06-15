13-year-old Zhang leads Stacy Lewis tournament after Day 1

JOHNSON -- Angela Zhang entered the Stacy Lewis Junior All-Star Invitational as one of the youngest players in the field. The Class of 2027 product from Bellevue, Wash., exited the opening round of competition at Blessings Golf Club as the overall leader.

Zhang, 13, birdied five holes to finish with a three-stroke lead in the girls division. She completed 18 holes with a 3-under 69, topping the next closest score, a 1-under 71 from boys leader Whit Bartlett of Austin, Texas.

Her performance avoided scoring anything over bogey, making par on 11 holes. She finished both the front and back nine strong, posting back-to-back birdies in the latter stages of each.

"I think I did a really good job putting today," Kim said. "I got more comfortable as it went on and was able to avoid getting into trouble, hitting it where I needed to."

Zhang said sitting atop the leaderboard despite being one of the youngest competitors gives her self-assurance.

"I think more than anything it gives me confidence," Zhang said. "Seeing that I can compete with people older than me does a lot for me mentally. It was a really good day."

She competed in the 2021 event, something she said benefited her.

"It's a really difficult course," she said. "Having played it last year helped me know how I needed to approach some of the holes and also how to play it on the greens."

Bartlett also had experience with the course prior to the competition.

"I'm actually a member out here," he said. "My dad lives here and works for Walmart, so I'm kind of back and forth. I hadn't played on this course in a while before today but have a lot over the years."

Finishing atop the boys division included overcoming a rocky start for Bartlett.

"I got off to a little bit of a rough start with two bogeys early, but I really just kind of reset and then got it going," he said. "There was a little bit of early nerves, but really when I just got going I kind of let the momentum take over. I just let the birdies come and tried to minimize the big scores."

Similar to Zhang, he agreed the Blessings poses obstacles for competitors but enjoys the challenge.

"I really like it," Bartlett said. "It's pretty difficult, and the greens are really big, plus there's some slopes throughout the greens. You just have to be patient here, you can't really force anything. They keep it in really good shape though. It's in great condition right now."

The invitational is unique being the only American Junior Golf Association stroke-play event to feature mixed pairings with boys and girls playing together in 18 groups. The competition is in its eighth year, with the last six held at Blessings.

The tournament's host and namesake Stacy Lewis began supporting the event in 2015 while ranked the top American and No. 2 ranked player in the world. She was a four-time All-American at the University of Arkansas. As a Razorback, she won 12 times including an NCAA Division I Championship.

The event consists of 56 holes over three days of competition. Tee times for today's second round are scheduled to begin at 7:30 a.m.