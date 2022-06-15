Arkansas improves chances with 5-star O-lineman

FAYETTEVILLE — Those at Arkansas helped boost the Razorbacks’ chances for 5-star offensive lineman Charles Jaguash during his official visit to Fayetteville, which ended Wednesday afternoon.

“It’s definitely boosted it a lot for sure,” Jaguash said. “I’ve got a lot to think about, but it’s definitely helped a lot.”

He expanded on why the people of Arkansas have aided the Razorbacks’ odds of landing him.

“That’s about it, really,” Jaguash said. “Meeting people I like. Meeting just good people that want to win.”

Jagusah, 6-6, 297 pounds, of Rock Island (Ill.) Alleman, is also rated On3.com's No. 1 offensive tackle and No. 7 overall prospect in the nation for the 2023 class.

He has scholarship offers from Arkansas, Notre Dame, Michigan, LSU, Auburn, Illinois, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Wisconsin, Missouri, Nebraska, Iowa and numerous other schools.

Jagusah and his mother, Sheila Doak, visited the Razorbacks for the Missouri game in November. The 48-hour official visit provided a more in-depth look at Arkansas' program and additional time with Sam Pittman.

“For me, it’s just like getting to see the campus more because we came for the Missouri game and we really didn’t see a whole lot,” Jaguash said. “So it was a little bit rushed there. Getting back and getting to sit down with Coach, Coach Pittman has been around us a lot. So that was really, really nice. Just kind of getting to know everyone.”

Pittman has coached seven offensive linemen selected in the first round of the NFL Draft and had 17 players taken in various rounds since 2013.

Jagusah, who has a 4.06 grade point average, valued his time spent with Pittman.

“It’s definitely helped them a lot,” Jaguash said. “He’s a really good dude. O-line coach and you don’t see that too often with head coaches. He’s someone who could definitely help me out a lot if I decide to come here.”

His latest trip gave him time to see the lay of the land and visit with the players.

“Really, really pretty campus,” Jaguash said. “I like a lot of the guys on the team I’ve met so far. Just a good atmosphere. The coaching staff, they’re trending everything upwards, so it was a really, really good visit.”

Jagusah won the Illinois Class 1A wrestling title for the 285-pound class while going undefeated with a 41-0 record. He was hosted by redshirt senior offensive lineman Luke Jones, who signed with Notre Dame in 2018 then transferred to Arkansas after a year.

“I was with Luke Jones mostly,” Jaguash said. “I was around some of the other freshmen, too, on the line, but mostly Luke.”

He also liked his interaction with Arkansas offensive line coach Cody Kennedy.

“Coach Kennedy is a great dude,” said Jaguash said with a smile. “Good coach.”

He hopes to have his college decision made before the start of his senior season.