Crossett, 1955: The massive lumber and paper mills of the Crossett Lumber company that gave rise to the town's founding in the early 1900s, visible here from the air. Per the back of this card, the lumber operation produced 60 million board feet of lumber annually while the paper mill portion produced 420 tons of paper daily. Georgia Pacific would eventually buy the plants, and the mills today are shuttered.

