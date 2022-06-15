Bentonville Green, Town Branch projects move ahead

BENTONVILLE -- The City Council on Tuesday night approved work on two park projects.

An agreement with Crafton Tull for a fee not to exceed $42,000 plus $3,000 for reimbursable expenses for land surveying services for the Bentonville Green project was given approval by an 8-0 vote. An agreement with Ecological Design Group was also approved unanimously for a total fee not to exceed $67,900 that includes $38,500 for reimbursable expenses, for design services for the Town Branch Park renovation.

Those two projects were part of a 24-item agenda the council worked thr0ugh in about 45 minutes.

The Bentonville Green will be located in the open space between City Hall and the Parks and Recreation Department's Downtown Activity Center Building.

Project designer Design Workshop requires in-depth survey data to complete the design development, Wade Tomlinson, city parks planner, wrote in a letter to Mayor Stephanie Orman and council members.

The land survey will cost $45,000, which includes $3,00o in reimbursable expenses. The scope of work includes title search work; locating utilities; topographic survey; hardscaping, buildings and tree survey work; and computer-aided design base plan preparation, according to the letter.

"We need to do a full survey," Parks and Recreation Director David Wright. "We have some old data."

The last time a survey of that area was done the activity center had not been built, Wright said. The activity center is at 215 S.W. A St.

Wright envisions the Bentonville Green as passive outdoor space. The site area is about an acre.

Town Branch Park is a neighborhood park located just off of East Central Avenue, south and east of the Benton County Administration Building.

The plan is to clean up a drainage ditch that runs through the property and do stream-bank restoration, Wright said. Decorative concrete and public gardens will be added, too, he said.

Design services, including construction documentation, will cost $29,000, according to a letter from Tomlinson.

The total amount budgeted for this phase of work for is $275,000. The contract with Ecological Design Group is for $67,900 and the balance of $207,100 will be for construction, according to the letter.

Funding for will come from $100,000 in the 2022 budget and $175,000 from federal American Rescue Plan funding, according to the letter.

The total cost for the park revamp could be between $300,000 and $400,0o0, Wright said.

The Bentonville Green and Town Branch Park are part of the Downtown Quilt of Parks.

The Quilt of Parks project began as an effort to improve existing parks and plazas in downtown by adding new green spaces, plazas and gardens and stitching them all together in a cohesive, pedestrian-friendly way, according to a webpage dedicated to the project.

The council, meeting as the Committee of the Whole on Monday night, heard from Wright about the completed Adult Wellness Center Feasibility Study.

The City Council last June unanimously approved the study and conceptual plan to create such a center. The budgeted cost of the plan was $80,000, with a Walton Family Foundation grant covering half. The other half came out of the city's general fund. Hight Jackson Associates in Rogers was the consultant.

Conceptual plans were shown at the meeting. The estimated cost is $16 million, Wright said.

The Downtown Activity Center would be expanded by adding a second floor to accommodate the wellness center, Wright said.

The activity center is 9,500 square feet and would expand to 36,000 feet in the conceptual plan, Wright said.

The Committee of the Whole did not allocate any funds for the project. The next step is to see what the design would look like and to start to identify potential partners to help defray costs, Wright said.

The city has other parks work to get done first, Wright said. The 8th Street Gateway and the Quilt of Parks were approved by voters as part of a bond issue last year and need to be completed, he said.

Other action

The Bentonville City Council on Tuesday night also approved:

• An $80,000 agreement with GDS Associates Inc. to review the city’s formulaic rate with Southwestern Electric Power Co. for any discrepancies and ensure the city is being properly charged.

• A $42,460 bid to Milestone Construction to purchase materials, labor and services to apply anti-graffiti paint and sealant to the Interstate 49 bypass Razorback Greenway tunnel.

• A $59,280 agreement with Crafton-Tull & Associates Inc. for engineering services and design for sidewalk construction on Northwest Seventh, Northwest Eighth and Northwest 15th streets.

• To apply for grant funds to utilize Federal Transportation Alternative Funds to aid in the construction of the Interstate 49 Bypass Razorback Greenway relocation.

• A $42,135 amendment with Halff Associates Inc. for professional services for the South Main Street project.

• An $85,000 amendment with Olsson Inc. for professional services for Walton Boulevard and Central Avenue intersection improvements.

• A $258,495 bid to Banner Fire Equipment for the conversion package on the Rapid Fire Attack unit. The unit will be utilized for parking deck automobile fires, wildland fires and automobile fires throughout the city.

• A $57,250 professional services agreement with Hight Jackson Associates for professional services related to the design of a columbarium/committal shelter at Bentonville Cemetery.

Source: Bentonville



