Boy with BB gun shoots Crawford County deputy’s car

by Thomas Saccente | June 15, 2022 at 12:10 p.m.


VAN BUREN -- An armed individual suspected of shooting at law enforcement officers Tuesday ended up being a boy with a BB gun.

James Mirus, chief deputy of the Crawford County Sheriff's Office, said Wednesday deputies were sitting on the side of a road having a conversation in the area of Big Tree and Old 88 roads north of Rudy after a service call at about 6 p.m. Tuesday when one of their vehicle windows was shot out. This made a very loud sound similar to that of a large gun going off, with the deputies taking cover and calling it in. No injuries were reported.

Law enforcement agencies from across the county responded to the incident and a tactical team was put together, according to Mirus. A search of the area lasted for about three hours. A boy less than 12 years old was found at a residence with a family member and ultimately admitted to shooting the vehicle. Mirus said appropriate measures had been taken with the boy.


Print Headline: Boy with BB gun shoots deputy’s car

