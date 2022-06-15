Editor's Note: At press time, the following events and meetings were known to be still scheduled. Organizers or appropriate officials are encouraged to contact Sandra Hope at shope@pbcommercial.com to make additions or changes.

Today

The Music Man set at ASC

The Muses Project of Hot Springs will present the Broadway classic, The Music Man, at 7 p.m. June 15 at the Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas, 701 S. Main St., at Pine Bluff. Free and open to the public, the production is sponsored by Simmons Bank and The Pine Bluff Commercial. "Set in the early years of the 20th century, The Music Man is the story of 'spellbinder' and con man, Harold Hill," according to a news release. The project features 40 touring professionals in the leading roles joined by a live band of instrumentalists, young resident artists, dancers and child performers. Details: ASC, (870) 536-3375.

Election commission to meet

The Jefferson County Board of Election Commissioners will hold a special meeting at 6 p.m. today at the election center, 123 S. Main St. The board will address the relocation of a polling site, Hazel First Baptist Church (precincts 221, 222, 223, 224) to Central Presbyterian Church, 6300 Trinity Drive, according to a news release.

Underway

Early voting for runoff set

Early voting for the runoff election is underway at the Jefferson County Courthouse through Friday from 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. Election day is June 21 and voting will take place between 7:30 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. at polling sites. Runoffs will be held to decide these races: Pine Bluff City Council member Ward 1 -- Latisha Brunson or Danny Walker; Pine Bluff City Council member Ward 3 candidates Lanette Frazier or Ivan Whitfield (incumbent); and Vaugine Township Constable candidates DeShawn Bennett or Leon Warren Sr.