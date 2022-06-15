Cards’ Mikolas falls one out short of a no-hitter

ST. LOUIS -- Miles Mikolas was one strike from a no-hitter when he gave up a double to Cal Mitchell with two outs in the ninth inning, and the St. Louis Cardinals routed the Pittsburgh Pirates 9-1 to sweep a doubleheader Tuesday night.

Mitchell drove a 2-2 curveball over the head of center fielder Harrison Bader and just beyond his outstretched mitt as he tried to make a running catch with his back to home plate.

The ball bounced on the warning track 383 feet from the plate and over the wall in straightaway center for a ground-rule double.

"I'm a little over it. I mean it stinks, to get that close and then kind of come up empty-handed," Mikolas said. "I mean, that's a great outing. I'll be real proud that I gave the bullpen kind of another night off. I know we need it with the doubleheader. I'm happy, but deep down it kind of stinks."

The hit came on the 129th pitch from Mikolas (5-4), a career high. He was lifted right after that for Packy Naughton, who got the final out to hand the Pirates their ninth straight loss.

Mikolas, 33, bent over at the waist for a moment when Mitchell's drive dropped. He struck out six, walked one and left to a standing ovation.

"I guess he got a little more barrel to it than I thought and that ball, he back-spun it I guess," Mikolas said. "That ball kind of took off, kind of deep center I guess. Yeah, I mean, that's a good down-and-away pitch. I just looked at it again. I mean, really can't be upset. I guess you've got to tip your cap to that guy over there."

The most recent no-hitter for the Cardinals was thrown by rookie Bud Smith in a 4-0 win at San Diego on Sept. 3, 2001. The last one at home came from Bob Forsch in 1983.

Cardinals second baseman Nolan Gorman made a diving stop in the fourth and an off-balance throw from the middle of the diamond in the sixth to prevent would-be hits.

Mikolas worked a 1-2-3 seventh with the help of a nice catch by Bader at the center-field fence on Jack Suwinski's drive. Pittsburgh also went down in order in the eighth.

Paul Goldschmidt homered twice and drove in five runs for the Cardinals, who have won five of six. Tommy Edman also went deep and Brendan Donovan had his first career four-hit game.

Goldschmidt also homered and drove in three runs as St. Louis won the opener of the day-night doubleheader 3-1.

BRAVES 10, NATIONALS 4 Michael Harris II and Travis d'Arnaud each had three hits and homered for the second straight game, and visiting Atlanta hit five total in collecting their 13th straight win.

METS 4, BREWERS 0 Chris Bassitt allowed three hits over eight innings, Pete Alonso drove in two runs and host New York beat Milwaukee. The Brewers were shut out for the fourth time during their 1-9 skid.

MARLINS 11, PHILLIES 9 Jesus Aguilar homered, drove in four runs and hit a go-ahead double in the ninth inning to lead Miami over host Philadelphia.

PADRES 12, CUBS 5 Luke Voit hit a two-run homer and a three-run double as visiting San Diego rallied from a five-run deficit to hand Chicago its eighth straight loss.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

RED SOX 6, ATHLETICS 1 Rafael Devers hit a three-run home run, Nick Pivetta pitched eight strong innings and host Boston beat slumping Oakland, which has lost 12 of 13.

YANKEES 2, RAYS 0 Gerrit Cole pitched six sharp innings, and host New York capitalized on two errors by Tampa in the fourth. New York improved to 45-16, the best 61-game start the majors since Seattle in 2001.

ORIOLES 6, BLUE JAYS 5 Ryan Mountcastle hit a two-run home run, Austin Hays had a solo shot and Baltimore Orioles held on to beat host Toronto.

WHITE SOX 5, TIGERS 1 Dylan Cease allowed 1 run in 5 innings to remain unbeaten in 10 decisions against Detroit for visiting Chicago. Cease (5-3) allowed 1 unearned run on 7 hits and a walk with 8 strikeouts.

ASTROS 4 RANGERS 3 Kyle Tucker extended his career-best hitting streak to 13 games with a go-ahead home run in the eighth inning, and visiting Houston rallied to beat Texas.

INTERLEAGUE

GUARDIANS 4, ROCKIES 3 (10) Jose Ramirez hit an RBI single in the top of the 10th inning and added a two-run single for Cleveland in a victory over host Colorado.