Rison resident in pageant

An area resident is among five Arkansas Tech University participants in the Miss Arkansas 2022 pageant at the Robinson Center at Little Rock. The winner will be crowned Saturday.

Alli Beth King of Rison is Miss Arkansas Tech University and a junior at ATU. Her talent is a tap dance to the tune of "Lean On Me." King's social impact statement is "Give Y.O.U.: Yourself to Others Unselfishly," according to a news release.

Other ATU contestants include Olivia Battles of Ozark, Kristin Hardy of Benton, Hannah Lomax of Russellville and Sophe Sligh of Hot Springs. Details: www.missarkansas.org.

Local earns UA Little Rock award

Faith Stillwell of Stuttgart received the Cooper Success Scholarship at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock. Still was among the top students honored for the 2021-22 academic year by the UA Little Rock School Department of English, according to a news release.

Harding's Dean's List announced

Harding University at Searcy named area students among more than 1,200 to the Dean's List for grades achieved during the spring 2022 semester, according to a news release.

Recipients are:

Anna Rae Holley, a senior studying criminal justice, of White Hall;

Davis Wilson, a sophomore studying accounting, of Rison;

Hannah Jones, a sophomore studying apparel merchandising with an embedded marketing minor, of Monticello;

Naomi Parks, a senior studying elementary education, of Stuttgart;

Lindsey Tilley, a junior studying family and consumer sciences, of Rison.

Transportation-related grants available

The next application cycle for the Transportation-Related Research & Workforce Development Grant Program (TRR&WDGP) has opened, according to the Arkansas State Highway Commission. Act 884 of 2021 authorized the grant program.

Applications can be obtained: By phone: (501)-569-4922; email: Research@ardot.gov; Online: https://www.ardot.gov/divisions/system-information-research/research/trrwdgp/ or by mail: Arkansas Department of Transportation, c/o Research Section, P.O. Box 2261, Little Rock, AR 72203-2261; or in person: The front desk of the Arkansas Department of Transportation Central Headquarters building located at 10324 Interstate 30 (Exit 130) in Little Rock.

Applications must be received at the physical address or by email by Aug. 26 at 4:30 p.m.