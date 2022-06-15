Cooling center open in Little Rock, heat predicted throughout the week

The East Little Rock Community Center has opened a room designated for residents to cool off, according to a news release.

Cooling centers are indoor rooms with air conditioning and are open to anyone who needs a break from the heat.

The community center is located at 2500 E. Sixth St. in Little Rock, about 1 1/2 miles northeast of the Interstate 30/Interstate 630 interchange. The cooling center will be open from noon until 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Spencer Watson, a spokesperson for the city of Little Rock, said the cooling center will also have water, snacks and personal protection and sanitation equipment available.

Watson said the Little Rock Parks and Recreation office was searching for more places that would be available to house a cooling center. The city is also offering summer programs for children, and it can be difficult to find spaces that allow easy access to anyone needing to get out of the heat but also keep the participants in the summer programs separate.

Lance Pyle, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in North Little Rock, said the high temperatures in the state are expected to stay in the 90s throughout the week.

Arkansas can expect heat index values to peak between the upper 80s and near 100 degrees, according to a tweet from the weather service. The heat index includes humidity and describes what temperatures generally feel like. The hottest conditions will be in the northeastern portion of the state.

Little Rock is predicted to have a 100 degree heat index at its peak Wednesday afternoon.

The city of Little Rock will monitor the weather to determine if the East Little Rock Community Center's cooling room will need to remain open additional days. Watson said factors in that decision include weather, staff availability and usage.