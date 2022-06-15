Marriage Licenses

Austin Mount, 27, and Ashley Morrison, 25, both of Little Rock.

Zachary Prater, 37, and Ashley Garrett, 35, both of Little Rock.

Jonathan Gardner, 37, and Rani Lindberg, 42, both of Little Rock.

Scott Cheek, 25, and Shelby Sparkman, 23, both of Ward.

Kristin Wadley, 52, and Nicholas Wadley, 49, both of North Little Rock.

Antoinette McFee, 50, and Jamah Thompson, 44, both of Little Rock.

Demetria Culbreath, 21, and Nicholas Nicholson, 21, both of Little Rock.

Daniel Wright, 50, and Tamekia Adams, 43, both of North Little Rock.

Rodgerick Moore, 35, and Valesha Elam, 29, both of North Little Rock.

Monica Green, 34, and Johnathan Egeston Sr., 38, both of Little Rock.

Salvador Martinez, 42, and Francisca Hernandez, 47, both of Little Rock.

Pavithran Sekar Indira, 26, of Little Rock and Whitney Lowery, 25, of Cabot.

Gregory Tolbert, 30, of Pine Bluff and Clodia Shiburi, 26, of North Little Rock.

Evan Hubbard, 23, of North Little Rock and Ashley Nolen, 25, of Rogers.

Divorces

FILED

22-2106. Sara Thryselius v. Joseph Thryselius.

22-2107. Simon Hawkins v. Karen Hawkins.

22-2108. Chevelle Hamilton-Breshears v. Ronald Breshears.

22-2109. Todd Baker v. Allison Baker.

22-2112. Ozie Grill v. Opal King.

22-2113. Stephanie Hall v. Antarros Hall.

22-2117. Nigel Kilbourne v. Billie Jean Wilson.

GRANTED

20-3213. Ray Hayes v. Cheryl Hayes.

21-4249. Cindy Hancock v. Charles Hancock.

21-4285. Webber Scales v. Shimika Scales.

22-1303. Belinda Johnson v. Paulette Salinas.

22-1593. Roy Perez v. Virginia Reedy.

22-1666. McKenzie Langley v. Tanner McDonald.