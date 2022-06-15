Dillard’s outpaces rivals in market





Dillard's Inc.'s record sales and earnings, along with aggressive inventory control, have kept its stock performance far ahead of its competition in the retail sector, analysts say.

The Little Rock-based department store chain's daily closing share price has climbed about 18% so far this year, from $250.62 on Jan. 3 to $294.39 on Tuesday.

That by far tops the retail sector's performance so far this year. According to Zacks Equity Research, the retail/wholesale sector has returned a year-to-date average of -23.2%.

Dillard's closing share price Tuesday was up $5.85, or 2.03%, on the New York Stock Exchange. Its shares have ranged between $153.29 and $416.71 in the past year.

Warren Stephens, chief executive of family owned financial services firm Stephens Inc. and a member of Dillard's board of directors, said at a recent meeting of Rotary Club 99 in Little Rock that one factor is that the company is benefiting from the purchase of many competitors by private-equity firms.

Retailers such as Neiman Marcus, Talbots, Coldwater Creek, Belk and Toys R Us have been bought up by private-equity companies in recent years. Most recently, publicly traded holding company Franchise Group Inc. has been in talks with Kohl's to buy the department store chain in a transaction valued at about $8 billion.

Two private-equity firms had previously submitted competing offers for Kohl's.

In addition, Stephens said Dillard's has done "a magnificent job" of managing its inventory through the pandemic and amid the ongoing supply chain problems.

Inventory levels have been in the spotlight as retailers reported earnings in recent weeks. Brian Yarbrough, a senior analyst with financial services firm Edward Jones and who does not cover Dillard's, said that's because of current debate about whether or not the U.S. economy is headed toward a recession.

But, Yarbrough said, inventory levels aren't a reliable gauge for determining the nation's financial health.

"High inventory levels can portray that things are slowing and we're going into a recession, or just that certain companies have too much inventory," Yarbrough said. In the current circumstances, he said, "I think it's more that certain companies have more inventory."

Walmart Chief Executive Doug McMillon acknowledged at the Bentonville-based retailer's earnings call in May that its efforts to stay ahead of supply chain snarls left the company with too much inventory.

The company's first-quarter earnings report showed a 32% increase in inventory, which McMillon said was higher than they wanted.

"We'll work through most or all of the excess inventory over the next couple of quarters," McMillon said.

But those markdowns will run into the summer and back-to-school seasons, and that will hurt, Yarbrough said.

Dillard's, on the other hand, said in its latest earnings report that inventory grew only 4% in the first quarter compared to the same period in 2021, after a 17% decrease in the same quarter of 2020.

Continued inventory management in the first quarter led to fewer markdowns, Dillard's said, and along with positive customer response to its merchandise mix, led to improved gross margin.

Tomas Jandik, professor of finance and holder of the Dillard's endowed chair in corporate finance at the University of Arkansas' Walton College of Business, said it's not department stores in general that are seeing their stock price go up, but "it is pretty much Dillard's by itself."

Jandik, who is not paid by Dillard's but holds the position endowed by Dillard's in 1974, said that while other retailers, both department store and big store retailers, are suffering from factors such as soaring inflation and supply chain problems, "Dillard's is one company that pretty much defies these trends."

A huge factor driving Dillard's share price is the "extraordinary" dividend of 15% that it paid shareholders in November, he said.

Dillard's has also focused on cutting costs and payroll, and made major cuts in capital expenditures, Jandik said.

But one thing Dillard's does better than its competitors in the luxury department store segment, Jandik said, is controlling its inventory.

"Inventory management has been stellar for Dillard's," Jandik said. This is crucial for department stores, because too much inventory means stores will have to sell the excess merchandise at deep discounts.

"They didn't have long inventories, and I still think that they don't have long inventories, even as of now," Jandik said. "And because of that, they are able to sell at higher profit margins. That for me is a really big sign of success."

Information for this article was contributed by Rachel O'Neal of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.



