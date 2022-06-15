EDITORIAL: Look away, look away, Delaware

Remember when Joe Biden was running for president? No, not then. And no, not then either. The other time. Or maybe it was the time after that. We think it was in 2006, when he was trying to be all things to all people, again. Some southern primary came up and then-Sen. Biden tried his best to be southern-fried, or sound like it. He even bragged about his home state, Delaware, once being a slave state. Old times there are not forgotten in 'dem old cotton fields of Delaware. Joe Bob Biden did everything but brag about his old mawmaw's cornbread.

(For the record, those of us from real southern states would never brag about our homes once being slave territory. It's not a point of pride. And Mama raised us better.)

We were reminded about the old and unlamented Confederacy, and Washington, D.C., politics, and even Delaware, just the other day when another couple of those rioters/insurrectionists started their trial. And a trial they will all invaribly have. That's what happens in a nation with (1) the rule of law and (2) selfies.

A father and son team from Delaware went on trial this week for their part in the Jan. 6, 2021, breach of the Capitol building in Washington. Doubtless you can read all about it in the news section. The public prints have been consistent in publishing the results of these trials. Almost as consistent as the networks in their coverage of the Jan. 6 committee looking into allegations.

But what caught our eye, like a fishhook, was the photographs that the prosecutors gave the press in this particular case. The two Capitol rioters from Delaware were photographed breaking into the Capitol, then strutting up and down it . . . . While one was carrying a Confederate flag.

Delaware isn't even a state that the old Confederacy ever claimed. And it often claimed more than it held. We understand the South extends far past the Confederacy, but where did folks in Delaware get a Confederate Battle Flag on such short notice? Answer: From home, of course. Apparently one of these fellas kept the old flag at the house, and brought it with him to Washington. No need for eBay when you have a flag stand out front.

The old battle flag has acquired some mighty unwelcome baggage over the years. And is now a symbol of something low and mean. (We explained it to a teen in the house this way, many years ago: If blue napkins upset half the neighborhood, half of your school, half of your church and three-quarters of your young friends, then mother would never put blue napkins out at a party. Waving a Confederate flag, or slapping one on your truck bumper--tradition though it be--insults. A decent regard for others' feelings is a high Southern tradition, too.)

What does it say when Delaware boys--and these people are mostly male--strut down the nation's Capitol with the stars-and-bars? That they didn't study much in high-school history class? Or is it just a case of sticking a thumb in the eye of the rest of America? Why not both? It would make perfect sense, in a way.

When the Confederate Battle Flag showed up during the Late Unpleasantness circa 1861-1865, Delaware was on the other side of the lines. But we think this particular unfurling had less to do with historical fact than a wish to inflame. Which is what so many other groups do when they show up with that flag. The Jan. 6 rioters might not have stopped democracy, but at least they could trash-talk.

And it's a free country. And has been since the spring of 1865 when the Old Confederacy finally gave up and furled its various flags. And put down its arms. It's free enough now, actually, to let folks fly whatever flag they want, bless their hearts--and bless the First Amendment of this still-functioning Constitution.

What they can't do, however, is march it through the nation's Capitol building after having broke in with other rioters. And get people hurt. And try to stop an election from being certified in the modern United States of America.

We'd guess that right about now, many folks are learning that distinction. In courtrooms.