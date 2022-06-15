EDITORIAL: The clocks strike 13 …

President Joe Biden's recent declaration that his plans have "produced the strongest, fastest, most widespread economic recovery America has ever experienced"--with "record jobs and wages rising" to boot--bring to mind that oh-so-succulent line from Orwell's History of the Decline of the West, otherwise known as "1984":

"It was a bright cold day in April, and the clocks were striking thirteen."

These harrowing days, Orwell often comes to mind. The neologisms borne from his 1949 critique of English socialism linger still in the public consciousness--Big Brother, doublethink, newspeak, thought police... And for good reason: The executive branch, past and present, keeps perfecting them.

Presidents are in the business of self promotion, of course, and no one expects them to recite the opposition's talking points. But President Biden genuinely seems to believe that if he speaks it, so it is.

As National Review's Kevin Williamson reminds us this week, the numbers tell a different story about the "economic recovery," one of looming recession:

"It is bad when Americans report that they are feeling uneasy or pessimistic about the economy, as expressed in such metrics as the consumer-confidence index, but it is worse when those subjective evaluations are attested to by the quantifiable aspects of economic life."

Emerging from a global pandemic (knock on wood), the economy was sure to experience some bounce. Real GDP growth is expected to reach 2.1 percent for the second quarter of 2022, say the researchers at The Conference Board. That's up from a decline of 1.4 percent in 1Q21.

But its forecast for the remainder of 2022 doesn't bring to mind miraculous recovery. Growth of 1.1 percent for the third quarter, and back to 2.1 percent for the fourth. The core inflation rate is up 6.2 percent from last year, according to the Consumer Price Index. And you want records? How about gas prices? Government spending?

The current eyes-wide-shut approach does a disservice to everyone. The Left wasted little time in chiding conservatives for enabling Donald Trump. It would behoove Democratic Party leadership to pick up a mirror.

These are no days for photoshopping problems into a presentable picture, be they supply chains or faint rumblings of large-scale global war. We'll endure, of course. What other choice do we have? But it's a bright cold day in April, Mr. President, and the clocks are striking thirteen.