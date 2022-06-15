Family of boy, 5, who drowned is seeking answers





Little Rock police were still investigating the death of a 5-year-old boy on Tuesday -- more than a week after his drowning and a day after his family celebrated his birthday without him.

Zaylon Matthews died at Arkansas Children's Hospital on June 5 following unsuccessful attempts to revive him after he drowned in a pool at Village at the Gateway apartment complex, according to a police report.

Detectives went to the complex, and two people responsible for Zaylon's care that day were taken for questioning and later released without charges.

Mark Edwards, a Little Rock Police Department spokesman, said Tuesday that detectives were continuing to review evidence and no one had been arrested.

Zaylon's mother and maternal grandmother want to ensure police investigate the drowning. They said they are still confused by the details surrounding the death of the boy, who was staying with other family members at the time.

Latoshia Grant last saw her grandson alive on June 2.

On that Thursday morning, the notoriously picky 5-year-old tried to convince his grandmother, whom he called "GG," to give him a candy bar.

"He wanted chocolate -- just chocolate for breakfast," Grant said with a laugh. "I said, 'You are going to eat some cereal and juice.' He said, 'Why can't I have a candy bar?'"

Grant thought she'd won the argument until the two were leaving the house. Zaylon confessed to her that he ate the candy anyway.

"He walked out the door and said, 'GG, I love you. Are you mad at me?'" Grant said.

"Yes," she said, also telling him that she loved him too.

The next time Grant would see her grandson would be after he was pronounced dead at Arkansas Children's Hospital -- where she works. Grant said she's been "lost" since that moment.

"Zaylon mattered in this world," Grant's niece, Kimberley Gibson, said Tuesday. "He was the type of person who brought joy and happiness and made the world around him better. The people who got a chance to connect and know him, know that."

The family described him as always having a smile and making friends wherever he went.

"My son was a wonderful kid," Zaylon's mother, Ta'Shae Allen, said. "You had no choice but to be happy around him. He loved to sing. He loved to dance. He loved to make his own dance. He loved cooking. If you knew something and he didn't know it, he wanted to know it."

Allen replays a moment during a recent snowstorm in her mind. Her son asked if they'd fall down a hill by the apartment complex if they went outside to play in the snow. Allen laughed it off and said, "No."

"We took off running to have a snowball fight and both of us fell down," Allen said. "He said, 'I knew we were going to fall but I'm not hurt.'"

Allen said she's unsure how she will continue living without her son.

"It feels like my soul left with you, but my body is still here," she said in a statement. "Every second of every day I'm thinking of you. I'm hoping to hear just a word or whisper or breath or even cry from you."

On Monday, Allen and Grant were joined by family to celebrate Zaylon's birthday. He would have been 6.

Grant said the family had rented hotel rooms for a pool party before his death. Afterwards, he planned to skate with his cousins.

"His mother made all kinds of plans," Grant said. "We were waiting for this day to come, and it didn't come."

In sharing Zaylon's story, Grant hopes it will be a reminder to others to be cautious around pools with young children.

"Watch your children," Grant said. "I don't want this to happen to another family."

Phillip Durham, Little Rock Fire Department assistant chief of operations, said his department responds to a few pool drownings every summer.

The pandemic also increased the number of pools installed at homes, he said. There has been concern in the emergency community that drowning numbers could increase because of this, he said.

"The big thing is parents and guardians always have to be aware of where children are at," Durham said.

Zaylon's family also is asking the community to contact police if anyone has information about his death.



