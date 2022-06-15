Former Camden police officer arrested in rape of a minor

A former Camden police officer has been arrested on charges of rape and sexual exploitation of a minor.

According to court records, a minor reported being sexually assaulted by Waldron Ralph Sheppard over the course of three years. The records are heavily redacted to protect the identity of the minor, who also reported that Sheppard recorded some of the assaults to be posted online.

Sheppard, 30, was arrested May 23 on 12 counts of rape and 12 counts of computer exploitation of a child.

The allegations were reported to Southern Arkansas University detective Bret McMahen on May 18, according to court records. The minor told McMahen she had been sexually assaulted once or twice a month by Sheppard for the past three years, records show. The assaults are alleged to have begun shortly after Sheppard had returned from a deployment with the National Guard.

The victim was assessed at Magnolia Regional Medical Center, and McMahen contacted an officer with the Arkansas State Police's crimes against children division. The report was also forwarded to the Arkansas Department of Human Services, according to court records.

McMahen also obtained a search warrant to collect potential electronic evidence of the alleged assaults.

On May 19, the minor was interviewed at Texarkana Child Advocacy Center, where she affirmed her previous allegations against Sheppard, records show.

Camden Police Chief Boyd Woody said Sheppard was working for the Camden Police Department for a short period but resigned shortly before his arrest.

Sheppard is being held in the Columbia County jail without bail.