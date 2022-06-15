Former detainee talks of freedom

WASHINGTON -- Marine veteran Trevor Reed said Tuesday in an interview with CNN that in the 48 days since his release from Russian prison, things have gone well -- he's gaining weight and getting into the physical shape he was in before he was detained.

"I started almost immediately to try to get back into shape and get back into physical condition to where I was before and that's going extremely well," said Reed, a Fort Worth, Texas, native. "I've put on already I think about 30 pounds. Cardiovascular is improving significantly as well, so I'm excited about that."

Reed said he's been slowly but surely adjusting back to his life in North Texas, and spending time with family and friends -- though the transition hasn't always been easy.

"You know, it's kind of strange getting back into the groove of things and going into public places," he said. "Just sleeping is kind of difficult at first there, but all of those things get easier over time."

Reed has filed a petition with the United Nations in an attempt to hold Russia accountable for the poor treatment he said he received in prison. He was arrested and detained in Russia in 2019 and spent nearly three years in a Russian gulag.

"This petition is to hold Russia accountable for wrongful imprisonment, mistreatment and violations of human rights," Reed said. "There's a working group there at the U.N. who specializes in those cases. That petition includes legal documents, eyewitness accounts and that's what's going to be used to prove denial of rights under international law."

In late April, after years of lobbying from his parents, Russia released Reed in exchange for a Russian drug smuggler who spent a dozen years in U.S. prison. Reed had developed what was likely tuberculosis in the gulag, and as concern for his health mounted, President Joe Biden relented and approved the swap.

Reed said he hopes the U.N. petition will eventually force Russia to end its practice of detaining Americans for political purposes. He specifically mentioned Paul Whelan, the former Marine who's been detained in Russia for 3½ years, and WNBA star Brittney Griner, who's been held since February.

On Tuesday, a Russian state news agency reported that Griner's detention has been extended through at least July 2.

"I've been released already for 48 days; we need to get him out of there as well," Reed said, referring to Whelan. "As well as Brittney. If it takes exchanging someone, we need to do that."