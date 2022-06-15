Go Forward reports its progress

Officials with Go Forward Pine Bluff gave a progress report to the public Tuesday evening and delivered two key points: Mistruths can defeat the purpose of the public-private tax initiative, and the city needs investors to push Pine Bluff forward.

Ryan Watley, Go Forward's CEO, said the people behind the 5/8-cent tax initiative, which Pine Bluff voters approved in 2017 to increase the city's revenues and make capital improvements, had planned to deliver public updates since the start of the coronavirus pandemic to keep citizens abreast of what they say are "promises made, promises kept." Go Forward leaders also vehemently denied rumors of misusing tax dollars the initiative has raised.

"There's so much misinformation out there," Watley said. "I hope people understand we need people to have all the confidence in the world and believe in Pine Bluff. If investors are not confident in Pine Bluff, they won't invest."

The event was held in a ballroom of the Pine Bluff Convention Center and was attended by around 200 people.

A spreadsheet presented to attendees detailed Go Forward has a balance of $2,188,246.56 in income through March of this year. Total expenses have been $24,180,724.43, well within the $47,652,987.88 budget for the same time period, and that is without deficit spending.

"Every time we speak, we try to draw more investors," Watley said.

Go Forward has made its share of investments in addition to others putting their money in helping redevelop Pine Bluff. Among its own achievements that were highlighted:

• The old Plaza Hotel at the Pine Bluff Convention Center was acquired for $1.2 million, but it is not yet certain whether contractors, namely The P3 Group, will be asked to tear down the facility, which opened in 1988, or rehabilitate it;

• The First Responder Incentive Program has awarded $165,000 total to 18 fire and police officers toward acquiring or rehabilitating a home (each officer is required to serve at least five years in return);

• A $500,000 private investment and a $160,000 contribution from Go Forward have gone toward helping teachers meet licensing standards and improve their credentials for educational leadership;

• Simmons Bank donated its building at Fifth Avenue and Main Street to Go Forward for The Generator, which seeks to create economic growth by advancing digital skills and entrepreneurship;

• The Generator received grants totaling $275,000 for assisting 29 businesses during the height of the pandemic; and

• $250,000 went to improving the greens at Harbor Oaks and Jaycee golf courses, with $53,000 going to a splash park upgrade and $67,500 combined going to lighting at Lake Saracen and Regional Park, as well as the softball complex there.

Officials are also hoping to simultaneously break ground on redevelopment of the Sixth Avenue-Main Street area, transformation of the former Admiral Benbow hotel (later known as Regency Inn) to a go-kart and entertainment center and an "opportunity zone," or a distressed area of town where one can invest, by October of this year in order to complete development by 2024, which would mark the end of the tax initiative.

At least one critic of Go Forward voiced his opposition, accusing Watley and others of not being transparent during the presentation.

Pine Bluff council member Glen Brown Sr. criticized the Urban Renewal Agency for a lack of rebuilding houses on sites where condemned properties were torn down, adding that a house increases the tax value of each lot.

"I've never seen any new money," Brown said. "The only new money I've heard about is Go Forward money -- forgive me, everybody in the room -- the city-use tax money, because I never say that word. I never say 'Go Forward' because it's not 'Go Forward.' There's nothing on the initiative that says 'Go Forward' because it's not 'Go Forward.' It says 'city-use tax.' And that's where I say you misled the people."