Impeachment backer loses vote

CHARLESTON, S.C. -- U.S. Rep. Tom Rice of South Carolina has been ousted from Congress in his Republican primary after voting to impeach Donald Trump over the Jan. 6 riot. He is the first of the 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump to lose a reelection bid.

Rice, a five-term congressman, was defeated Tuesday by state Rep. Russell Fry, who was endorsed by Trump.

Rice attracted a half-dozen GOP challengers after his vote to impeach Trump. All have cited the vote as a mark of disloyalty to the former president and Rice's constituents in the 7th Congressional District, which heavily supported Trump in his two campaigns.

Rice's district includes the tourist hot spot of Myrtle Beach and a number of inland, rural areas.

But in another South Carolina House race, incumbent Republican Rep. Nancy Mace prevailed in her primary despite Trump recruiting someone to try to unseat her. Mace defeated former state lawmaker Katie Arrington even though she had drawn Trump's ire for criticizing his role in the Jan. 6 insurrection.

Mace had sought to make amends for angering Trump, filming a video in New York this year outside Trump Tower to remind her constituents that she was one of the former president's "earliest supporters."

Besides criticizing Trump for the Jan. 6 riot, Mace went against the former president's wishes by voting to certify President Joe Biden's win in the 2020 election and hold Steve Bannon in contempt of Congress for defying a subpoena from the committee investigating the riot.

Trump had been supporting Mace's opponent, former state Rep. Katie Arrington, who won the GOP nomination for the seat in 2018 by defeating incumbent Mark Sanford.

NEVADA RACES

In Nevada, Democratic Rep. Dina Titus is being opposed by a progressive, while Republican Rep. Mark Amodei drew a challenge from a son of one of the state's most famous sports figures.

Amy Vilela, has been endorsed by Rep. Cori Bush of Missouri, a progressive activist who scored a primary upset in 2020 against a 20-year Democratic incumbent.

Titus, the dean of Nevada's congressional delegation, has served six House terms and chairs a transportation subcommittee.

Danny Tarkanian, son of famed University of Nevada, Las Vegas basketball coach Jerry Tarkanian, is trying to knock off the six-term incumbent in the rural northern district that no Democrat has won in its 40 years.

Amodei won a special election for the seat in 2011 after Dean Heller was appointed to fill an unexpired Senate term. A member of the House Appropriations Committee, Amodei has easily turned back previous primary challenges in the past.

Republicans in Nevada were deciding Tuesday between a candidate with a political pedigree and Trump's backing and a political newcomer as their choice to try to unseat Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto. They were also choosing a nominee to challenge Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak.

The primary race was originally expected to be a cakewalk for Adam Laxalt, Nevada's former attorney general who attracted support from Trump and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky.

Yet in the final weeks before Tuesday's U.S. Senate primary, Laxalt faced a surprisingly spirited challenge from Sam Brown, a retired Army captain and Purple Heart recipient.

COMEBACK TRY IN MAINE

In Maine, a former congressman wants his old seat back in Maine, but he must first hold off a challenge from a fellow Republican in the largely rural, politically mixed district.

Bruce Poliquin represented Maine's 2nd Congressional District from 2015-19 until losing to Democratic Rep. Jared Golden. Golden's victory over Poliquin was the first congressional election decided by ranked-choice voting in U.S. history.

This year, Poliquin is hoping to win a rematch over Golden in one of the most closely watched races of the 2022 midterms. He staved off a challenge from Liz Caruso, the first selectwoman of the tiny town of Caratunk, in Tuesday's primary.

SPECIAL ELECTION IN TEXAS

In Texas, Republican Mayra Flores won a special primary election being held to serve the remaining months of former Democratic Rep. Filemon Vela's term.

Flores won the GOP nomination for the seat in March. Her win may foreshadow broader Republican gains, especially with Hispanic voters in South Texas and beyond.

The presumption had been that greater Hispanic turnout would benefit Democrats, but South Texas has emerged as a key battleground after Trump saw swings in his favor in 2020 in Hispanic and largely rural, working class counties near the border.

The gains have left Republicans believing they have a chance to make those inroads permanent and have caused Democratic infighting over the best approach to counter the Republican enthusiasm. Flores raised 16 times the amount logged by her closest Democratic competitor, Dan Sanchez.

Democratic Rep. Vicente Gonzalez switched from a neighboring district because of redistricting to run for Vela's seat and is the party's nominee for November.

Information for this article was contributed by Meg Kinnard, Scott Sonner, Paul Weber, Patrick Whittle, Michelle L. Price and Ken Ritter of The Associated Press, by Jonathan Weisman and Jazmine Ulloa of The New York Times and by Annie Linskey, Sam Spence and Scott Clement of The Washington Post.