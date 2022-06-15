• Lisa McInnis of Great Smoky Mountains National Park said the culprit was 350 pounds or so and "likely attracted to food smells ... including dog food," after a bear ripped into a sleeping family's tent and clawed a woman and her 3-year-old daughter before being scared away by the father.

• Roger Wicker, U.S. senator from Mississippi, is expected to miss votes and committee business for a while after testing positive for covid-19 for a third time, following bouts in February and last August.

• Jeff Borne of Mortuary Haunted House in New Orleans is among the mourners as organizers of the Voodoo Music + Arts Experience confirmed the event won't come back to life yet as its pandemic-induced hibernation extends another year.

• Erik Raven, undersecretary of the Navy, said Richard M. McCool Jr., a captain who rescued crewmen from a sinking destroyer after a World War II kamikaze attack, embodied the "spirit of service above self" as Ingalls Shipbuilding in Mississippi christened its 13th amphibious ship after the Medal of Honor recipient.

• Rodrigo Lopez, mayor of Penitas in South Texas, was arrested as a federal indictment accused him of embezzling from a local school district via $70,000 in purchases from his company and offering a bribe to a district employee.

• Steve Whisenant, sheriff of Burke County, N.C., said two women were jailed on felony child abuse charges after an anonymous complaint and the children of one of them had to be hospitalized after being hit with metal knuckles.

• Cory Atkins, a circuit judge in Jackson County, Mo., threw out a $4.2 million jury award in a lawsuit filed by a transgender student denied access to male locker rooms and bathrooms, ruling that the only solid evidence was that the student was excluded from male facilities because of his female genitalia.

• Kay Ivey, governor of Alabama, was petitioned by Mobile-area legislators to determine what's going on at Bishop State Community College, which has had five interim or permanent leaders since 2015, with a new presidential search underway.

• Edward Shaquille Alford of Lumberton, N.C., was sentenced to 12 years in prison for possessing a firearm as a convicted felon, with a loaded .45-caliber gun with an extended magazine found at his home and, while he was out on bond, an AR-15 rifle found in his vehicle when he fled a traffic stop.