Juneteenth festivities to be held downtown

The city has changed the location of the Pine Bluff Juneteenth Celebration to Downtown Pine Bluff.

The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday on Main Street between Barraque Street and Third Avenue. The Juneteenth Celebration will include live entertainment, free lunch and children's activities.

There will also be singing, praise dances, story telling, dramatic presentations, informational tables and refreshments.

The location changed from Regional Park, according to a news release from the mayor's office.

Also, the community is invited to attend Movie Night at the Pine Bluff City Hall north lawn, 200 E. Eighth Ave., from 8-10:30 p.m. Saturday. Marvel's Black Panther will be featured. Attendees must bring their own lawn chairs. Admission will be free, and food and snacks will be available.

Details: William Fells III, Office of the Mayor, Special Projects Coordinator, (870) 730-2004.