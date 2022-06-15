‘Juneteenth in Da Rock’ is Saturday

A Juneteenth event will be held at various locations in downtown Little Rock on Saturday.

"Juneteenth in Da Rock," an admission-free event, will feature Black American history and culture in Arkansas, the Mosaic Templars Cultural Center said in a news release.

Juneteenth, which became a federal holiday on June 17, 2021, marks the day the last enslaved people were freed in Galveston, Texas, on June 19, 1865, more than two years after the signing of the Emancipation Proclamation.

Festivities include:

• A 5K walk/run (registration required at JuneteenthLittleRock.com), a chip-timed race coordinated with the Little Rock Marathon on a route that will take participants through some of Little Rock's most historic Black American neighborhoods, including past Central High School and through the campus of Philander Smith College.

• Live music, including actress, rapper and DJ MC Lyte and national gospel artist and Stellar award nominee Evvie McKinney, winner of the inaugural season of The Four: Battle for Stardom.

• Street food/vendors (items available for purchase).

The Mosaic Templars Cultural Center's newest exhibit, "And the Beat Don't Stop: 50 Years of Hip-Hop," running through July 1, will be open during the festival.

Also taking place at The Hall is the free University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff Education Station and Kid Zone and the Mosaic Templars Cultural Center Education Station with displays about the history of Juneteenth.

The Mosaic Templars Cultural Center will also host virtual programming, "The State of Black Arkansas." Topics include health, economics, food and community.

A complete schedule of events is on the "Juneteenth in Da Rock" events page, https://bit.ly/3b2HLZ5.

Other Juneteenth events in Arkansas include:

• State Capitol: The Arkansas Martin Luther King Jr. Commission program, "Juneteenth the Experience: A Moment in History," 10 a.m. Saturday, Arkansas State Capitol steps, 500 Woodlane, Little Rock. The keynote speaker will be Broadway Joe Booker, a broadcaster for Power 92, who has been recognized for his contributions to hosting inaugural Juneteenth celebrations in Central Arkansas. The event is free and open to the public. Highlights will include commemorative reflections, artistic presentations by youth performing arts groups, and a theatrical presentation of the events leading up to Juneteenth.

• Northwest Arkansas: Various free events are open to the public through the weekend, including the "Freedom Festival" in downtown Springdale on Sunday at the Shiloh Pavilion, 106 W Emma Ave., Springdale, from 1 p.m.-9 p.m. Attendees can expect giveaways and kids' activities, as well as a number of musical performances such as Montell Jordan, Morris Day and The Time, Gospel artist Lamar Campbell, Mr. Sipp "The Mississippi Blues Child" and JukeBoxx Party Band.

• Pine Bluff: The city's Juneteenth Celebration will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Downtown Pine Bluff on Main Street between Barraque Street and 3rd Avenue on Saturday. The event will include live entertainment, free lunch and children's activities.

• Fort Smith: Several events are scheduled through Sunday, including a production of Lorraine Hansberry's "A Raisin in the Sun," which is scheduled to take place at 7 p.m. Saturday at the ArcBest Performing Arts Center. The play is directed by Fort Smith resident Silvia Mathis, founder of Punkin Pictures.