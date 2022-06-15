Machine gun found

during search of car

Arkansas State Police on Monday arrested a man during a traffic stop with an illegally converted machine gun, according to an arrest report.

During an 11:46 a.m. traffic stop on Arch Street near Dixon Road in Little Rock, a state trooper reported smelling marijuana inside the vehicle of Ian Dolphin, 39, of Little Rock.

When asked, Dolphin reportedly told the trooper he had marijuana in the car and a gun in the trunk. A search of the vehicle located a firearm converted to fire fully automatic under the passenger seat and a small bag of what was suspected to be marijuana, police said.

Dolphin is charged with violating the Uniform Machine Gun Act, as well as a drug possession misdemeanor and traffic violations, including driving on a suspended license.

Deputies jail felon,

say he had firearm

Pulaski County deputies, while serving a warrant Monday, arrested a man who is charged with illegally having a gun as a convicted felon, according to an arrest report.

Deputies were serving an aggravated robbery and felony theft warrant for Antonio Lane, 35, of North Little Rock at 18804 MacArthur Drive in North Little Rock when a search of his person is alleged to have uncovered a pistol.

Lane is a convicted felon and cannot legally own a gun. He is charged with possession of a firearm by a certain person, a felony, in addition to the warrant charges.

Smoky car checked,

stolen pistol found

Jacksonville police on Monday arrested a man who, they say, was found with a stolen pistol and drugs, according to an arrest report.

An officer reported seeing a car with smoke coming from it around 9:30 p.m. in the parking lot of Willow Bend Apartments at 300 Marshall Road.

The officer reported smelling marijuana and spoke with James Patterson, 19, of Jacksonville, who was in the driver's seat.

Patterson handed over a cigar with suspected marijuana rolled in it and admitted to smoking it after the officer told him he could smell the drug, the report states. He also told the officer there was a gun under his seat.

A search of the vehicle uncovered a loaded Glock 27 pistol, which had been reported stolen by North Little Rock police; an extended pistol magazine; and more suspected marijuana, according to the report.

Patterson is charged with theft by receiving of a firearm, a felony, and a misdemeanor drug possession charge.