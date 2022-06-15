Authorities investigating Memphis man's drowning near Damsite Park

Officials are investigating the drowning of a 21-year-old man at Damsite Park in Cleburne County on June 6, authorities said Wednesday.

The Cleburne County sheriff’s office identified the man as Devin Grant of Memphis.

The sheriff’s office said deputies responded on June 6 at around 2:41 p.m. to a report of a man who had gone underwater but not resurfaced at Damsite Park.

They assisted search and rescue members and located Grant around 3:15 p.m. He was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The sheriff’s office has asked that anyone with information related to Grant's drowning to contact investigators at 501-362-8143.







