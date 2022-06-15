Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Elections Sports Core Values Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive Story ideas iPad
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Authorities investigating Memphis man's drowning near Damsite Park

by Remington Miller | Today at 1:52 p.m.
A NEBCO Fire Department truck is shown in this 2017 file photo.

Officials are investigating the drowning of a 21-year-old man at Damsite Park in Cleburne County on June 6, authorities said Wednesday.

The Cleburne County sheriff’s office identified the man as Devin Grant of Memphis.  

The sheriff’s office said deputies responded on June 6 at around 2:41 p.m. to a report of a man who had gone underwater but not resurfaced at Damsite Park. 

They assisted search and rescue members and located Grant around 3:15 p.m. He was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. 

The sheriff’s office has asked that anyone with information related to Grant's drowning to contact investigators at 501-362-8143. 



ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT