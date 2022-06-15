• Amber Heard says she stands by the testimony she gave during a six-week libel trial against former husband Johnny Depp, saying she has "always told the truth." "That's all I spoke. And I spoke it to power. And I paid the price," Heard said in her first post-verdict interview, two weeks after a jury awarded Depp more than $10 million and vindicated his allegations that Heard lied about Depp abusing her. Depp sued Heard for libel in Virginia over a 2018 op-ed she wrote in The Washington Post describing herself as "a public figure representing domestic abuse." His lawyers said he was defamed by the article even though it never mentioned his name. Though the jury sided with Depp, Heard was also awarded $2 million over her claim that one of Depp's attorneys defamed her. "To my dying day, I'll stand by every word of my testimony," Heard told NBC's "Today" co-host Savannah Guthrie in an interview airing Tuesday and today. "I made a lot of mistakes, but I've always told the truth." Depp has said the verdict "gave me my life back." Heard said, "His lawyer did a better job at distracting the jury from the real issues." The verdicts brought an end to a televised trial that offered a window into a volatile marriage, with both actors emerging with unclear prospects for their careers. On TikTok, Instagram and Twitter, the vast majority of comments criticized Heard. She called the social media frenzy that surrounded the case "unfair." "This is the most humiliating and horrible thing I've ever been through," Heard said in Tuesday's interview clip. She described a "toxic" marriage to Depp. "I did do and say horrible, regrettable things throughout my relationship. I behaved in horrible, almost unrecognizable-to-myself ways. I have so much regret," she said. The interview will also be featured in Friday's "Dateline" episode.

• A man once briefly married to Britney Spears who showed up uninvited at the pop star's wedding to longtime boyfriend Sam Asghari was charged with felony stalking. Jason Alexander, 40, on Monday pleaded not guilty in Ventura County, Calif., court to that charge and misdemeanor counts of trespassing, vandalism and battery. The misdemeanor charges stemmed directly from his attempt to get into the wedding, which he live­streamed on Instagram. The stalking charge involves repeated incidents, Spears attorney Mathew Rosengart said. "He's going to -- I hope, and I pledged my support -- be very vigorously prosecuted," Rosengart said. "It's a very serious matter. This was more than just a quote 'wedding crash.' This was an intrusion." A judge issued a restraining order requiring Alexander to stay at least 100 yards from Spears for three years and set bail at $100,000.