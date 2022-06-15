Naturals hold off Travelers to begin homestand

SPRINGDALE -- Anthony Veneziano threw five scoreless innings as Northwest Arkansas opened a 12-game homestand with a 7-5 victory over the Arkansas Travelers on Tuesday night at Arvest Ballpark.

The announced crowd of 2,453 watched Veneziano (3-4) settle in after surrendering a first-inning home run to Joe Rizzo. The left-hander struck out seven and cruised from the second inning through the sixth. The Travelers didn't score again until a solo homer in the seventh. Veneziano, just named the Texas League's Pitcher of the Week, allowed 4 hits and 3 runs in 6 innings.

"He's been in control his last three or four starts," Naturals Manager Chris Widger said. "He really turned it around. He and Derrick Lewis, the pitching coach, they got some stuff straightened out. He's pitching with a lot more confidence now, and it shows on the field."

Third baseman Jake Means went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer and four RBI as Northwest Arkansas improved to 29-28.

Hard-throwing righty Will Klein gave up a two-run homer to Rizzo in relief but then shut the door on the Travelers, getting a strikeout to end the game. Klein has struggled with control at times, but his performance sparked optimism.

"He pitches with a lot of emotion," Widger said. "I think he thrives on the close game. When it got to a two-run game in the ninth, all of a sudden he's throwing 98 and 99 [mph]."

Rizzo's two-run homer, his second of the game and 11th of the season, pulled the Travelers (31-27) within 7-5 in the eighth. But after giving up the homer, Klein worked out of trouble.

Northwest Arkansas used a Robbie Glendinning RBI single and Means' two-RBI double to spur a three-run fourth inning and build a 5-1 advantage.

The Naturals kept rolling in the fifth, scoring twice to make it 7-1. Means' two-run blast to left gave the Naturals a 2-1 lead in the third. Rizzo's solo homer put the Travelers up 1-0 in the first inning.

Zach DeLoach hit a two-run homer off Veneziano in the seventh to make it 7-3.