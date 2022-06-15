New look proposed for I-49 interchange at MLK to move more cars faster in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE -- The Arkansas Department of Transportation unveiled plans Tuesday for proposed improvement to the Interstate 49 interchange at Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in southwest Fayetteville.

Frank Sharpe has lived in the area and owned a business, Ozark Mountain Smokehouse, west of the interchange for years and wanted to see what changes are coming.

"I drive it constantly," Sharpe said. "We moved there in 1942, and they actually paved it, I think, in the late '30s."

Steve Carver and his wife have property east of the planned work and wanted to see how their plans might be affected. Carver said he thinks the plan is pretty well-conceived and will improve traffic in the area.

"Interested in just the area, development. We have property now on Markham Hill, anticipating building a single-family residence," Carver said. "We're interested about the amount of congestion and traffic. I don't think anything would change as far as our access."

Here's what the Transportation Department has planned:

• Reconfigure the interchange into a frontage road diamond interchange with capacity improvements.

• Widen MLK to six travel lanes with a raised median from west of One Mile Road to the interchange, improvements at the One Mile Road intersection and addition of a traffic signal at the South Oak Road intersection.

• Widen I-49 to six travel lanes from the U.S. 71/Arkansas 265 interchange to north of the MLK interchange and ramp improvements.

• Construct an overpass at West 15th Street with two roundabouts, I-49 ramps and a box culvert underpass structure for the Town Branch Creek and Town Branch Trail.

A diamond interchange is a common type of road junction used where a controlled-access highway crosses a local road. The freeway itself is grade-separated from the local road, one crossing the other over a bridge; in this case, I-49 will continue to cross over MLK.

Approaching the interchange from either direction, an off-ramp diverges only slightly from the freeway and runs directly across the local road, becoming an on-ramp that returns to the freeway in similar fashion on the other side. The two places on either end where the ramps meet the road are treated as conventional intersections.

State highway officials are riffing off that design by adding looping frontage roads on either side of the interchange that will allow motorists to turn around without getting off the interstate.

The city asked the state a couple of years ago to make some additions to the plan aimed at improving access to Kessler Mountain Regional Park and improve traffic flow in areas around the University of Arkansas' Baum Stadium and South Razorback Road, according to Chris Brown, the city's director of public works. The city offered to pay part of the cost.

The interchange is congested during the morning and evening commutes because of continued development in west Fayetteville, Farmington, Prairie Grove and Lincoln. About 42,000 vehicles a day go through the area on MLK Boulevard just west of the interchange, according to department traffic counts.

By 2040, I-49 is projected to have some 84,000 cars a day in the area and the boulevard 62,000, according to regional planners.