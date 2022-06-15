Osage Creek bridge ribbon cutting set for Monday in Benton County

Benton County officials and the Arkansas Department of Transportation will host a ribbon cutting at 11 a.m. Monday to celebrate completion of the Osage Creek bridge, according to a county news release.

The bridge will be closed between 10 a.m. and noon for the event.

The bridge -- just west of Logan Road, about 6 miles east of Siloam Springs -- opened to traffic in May after an extensive replacement project.

Construction began in October 2020 after the old bridge was declared structurally deficient by the Department of Transportation. The new bridge spans 502 feet across Old Arkansas 68, has a wider shoulder and improved safety for drivers, the release states.

"The old structurally deficient bridge was well beyond its expected service life and was falling into a state of disrepair. The new bridge has a greater structural capacity and has been designed and constructed to all current structural and traffic safety standards," county engineer Josh Beam said. "The new bridge is built to withstand the significant flooding in the area as seen recently. It will be able to serve the Logan community for many more years."

The original bridge was built in 1935 and stretched 450 feet. The new bridge cost about $2.33 million. Cost was shared between federal (80%), state (18%) and county money (2%), according to the release.



